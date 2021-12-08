West Virginia has apparently bucked the national trend of a wave of pandemic-related retirements, members of the state Consolidated Public Retirement Board learned Wednesday.
In the past year, about 2,800 state teachers and public employees retired, which is down from the average annual number of retirements in recent years, retirement board executive director Jeff Fleck said Wednesday.
“For the past few years, we’ve been right around 3,000 retirements a year,” he told board members.
Fleck did not have an explanation for why state public employee retirements have not accelerated during the pandemic.
The total includes 250 retirements on Nov. 1, which Fleck said is a key date each year since most public employees are eligible to receive a full year’s service credit if they work through the month of October.
That total includes only 21 Teachers Retirement System retirees, which Fleck said is not unusual, since most teachers opt to take retirement at the end of the school year in June.
Board members were advised Wednesday that the Teachers Retirement System and the Public Employees Retirement System are in good shape financially, with the Public Employees Retirement System 95% funded and the Teachers Retirement System 73% funded -- the latter being the highest percentage ever.
Fleck noted that in the 1990s, the Teachers Retirement System was only 9% funded.
“A lot of it had to do with governors and the Legislature making contributions that needed to be made, and making additional contributions over the years,” he said.
A record 32% return on pension fund investments in the 2020-21 budget year also helped the plans’ financial stability, Fleck said.
“In talking to other states, I’ve heard some high numbers, but none as high as 32%,” he said of the strong year for investment earnings.
Meanwhile, state Investment Management Board executive director Craig Slaughter told the board the market for the 2021-22 budget year has been hit-or-miss so far.
Through October, the pension plans were seeing a 2.1% year-to-date return, but a weak November wiped out those earnings, he said.
December also started out weak, but has rebounded in recent days as investors are concluding the omicron variant of COVID-19 may not be as deadly as originally feared, Slaughter said.
“The jury’s still out, but I think that’s what’s happening,” he said of the market rebound.
If that holds true, Slaughter said he would anticipate positive earnings results with the normalization of market investments in coming months, noting, “There’s a lot of demand out there to spend money.”
Meanwhile, state pension funds are experiencing a 10-year return of 10.5%, and a 20-year return of 8.5%.
The pension funds need to have an annual return on investments of 7.5% to avoid requiring supplemental funding from the state.
Through Aug. 31, state pension funds had total assets of $20.74 billion, an increase of more than $125 million from June 30.
Slaughter concurred with Fleck that past governors and Legislatures deserve credit for reversing massive unfunded liabilities in the pension funds over the past three decades.
“The biggest difference is that governors and Legislatures have made 100% of employer contributions each year through the years,” he said, noting that few states can make that claim.
“As we’ve become more funded, the state has to put in less money, and that’s money that can be used elsewhere,” Slaughter said of the financially stable pension funds.
Also during Wednesday’s CPRB meeting:
- Fleck said 90% of all retired teachers and public employees continue to reside in West Virginia, meaning the vast majority of the $1.4 billion in annual pension payments stays in the state economy.
- CPRB legal counsel Jeaneen Legato said a circuit court hearing on Allen Loughry’s appeal of the termination of his state pension for less than honorable service is on hold until April 21, 2022, while Loughry asks the U.S. Supreme Court to address issues surrounding his 2018 conviction on federal fraud charges.
In October, lawyers for the former state Supreme Court justice asked the high court to review a lower court decision regarding allegations that a juror’s interactions on social media biased his 2018 federal trial.