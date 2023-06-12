Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

At least two Juneteenth celebrations are planned for Saturday in Charleston.

Charleston Parks and Recreation will host a Juneteenth parade and festival at City Center at Slack Plaza. And the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will host a Juneteenth celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. at the state Capitol Complex.

