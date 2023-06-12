Children enjoy an inflatable slide at the Juneteenth celebration on the State Capitol grounds in 2019. At least two free Juneteenth celebrations are planned for Saturday, with the city of Charleston celebrating at City Center at Slack Plaza and the state marking the holiday at the State Capitol Complex.
In honor of its 25th anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all members of the group, past and present, to give fans an experience they will never forget at the 2023 Juneteenth celebration at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo
At least two Juneteenth celebrations are planned for Saturday in Charleston.
Charleston Parks and Recreation will host a Juneteenth parade and festival at City Center at Slack Plaza. And the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will host a Juneteenth celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. at the state Capitol Complex.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
The Capitol celebration will feature Grammy-nominated R&B group Dru Hill, as well as state artists DJ Big L, Logical, Mark & Kingston Price, Appalachian Soul Man — Aristotle Jones, The Heavy Hitters, Jon Jon Hairston & Kingston Price Band, Da Front Porch, Jamela “North Starr” Brown, Delkat Duvernay and Kevin Jackson.
“We are thrilled to host this year’s Juneteenth celebration at the West Virginia Capitol Complex,” Office of Minority Affairs Director Jill Upson said in a news release Monday. “This is an important day in our nation’s history, and we are proud to come together to celebrate the end of slavery and the beginning of true freedom for all Americans. We look forward to welcoming families and community members to this wonderful event.”
The free event will feature games, prizes, crafts, vendors and food. Eventgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.
The Slack Plaza Juneteenth celebration will kick off with a parade at noon beginning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Parade lineup starts at 11 a.m. The parade will travel down Donnally Street to Summers Street to the Juneteenth Festival at City Center at Slack Plaza.
The festival, scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., will feature live music, line dancing, soul stepping and music. The finale will be a musical performance by The Unit, beginning at 4 p.m.
