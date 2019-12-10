WV commerce secretary says tariffs hurting some exports

On a day celebrating West Virginia businesses that have opened new export markets, state Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch conceded that Trump administration trade policies are presenting challenges for some state businesses.
“As I have traveled around the state on the listening tour; I can tell you the tariffs are having an impact,” Gaunch said after the annual Governor’s Commendation International Market Entry Awards ceremony.
As president, Donald Trump has imposed a series of tariffs or tariff increases on products imported from locales including the European Union, Canada, Mexico and, particularly, China.
Gaunch said tariffs are having impact on certain industries, especially hardwoods and automobile parts, and on trade with the affected countries.
“It seems like the China tariffs are the ones having the most impact,” he said.
On Tuesday, only one of the 26 state companies honored for expanding business into new countries was recognized for opening trade with China. That company, ND Paper, a recycled-pulp business in Marion County, did not send representatives to the ceremony.
Gaunch said he finds that most in the state business community are optimistic that the trade war with China will be satisfactorily resolved.
“They’re willing to hold on until the tariffs are resolved,” he said.
On Tuesday, the West Virginia Development Office gave 107 individual awards to the 26 companies, each for opening new international markets in a total of 77 countries ranging from Aruba to Zambia.
Gaunch said the 2019 recipients include the first tourism industry honorees, Jeff and Anita Davis, owners of Sports Outfitters, an ATV resort featuring luxury cabins on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail in Williamson, Mingo County.
They were recognized for a program bringing Canadian tourists to the resort.
The companies recognized were: Doc’s Tea, Inwood; Mountaineer Brand, Martinsburg; American Muscle Docks and Fabrications, Wellsburg; Blue Ink Technology Inc., Huntington; Chestnut Hill Candle Co., Chester; The Homer Laughlin China Co., Newell; J&M Industrial, Millwood; Constellium Rolled Products, Ravenswood; Mustang Sampling, Ravenswood; Schonstedt Instrument Co., Kearneysville; D.R.K. Studios, St. Albans; Industrial Bolting Technologies, Charleston; J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, Charleston; Preiser Scientific, St. Albans; Athena Sciences Corp., Fairmont; ND Paper, Fairmont; Best Business Strategies, Glen Dale; APG Polytech LLC, Apple Grove; Sport Outfitters, Williamson; IstoVisio Inc., Morgantown; Caperton Furnitureworks, Berkeley Springs; Direct Online Marketing, Wheeling; MEDI-KAL Resources Inc., Wheeling; TROY Group, Wheeling; Wheeling Truck Center, Wheeling; and Multicoat Products, Fraziers Bottom.
Since the program’s inception, Gaunch said, the state has presented 2,200 awards to 169 companies doing business in 188 countries.
Gov. Jim Justice did not attend the commendation ceremony.