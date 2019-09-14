WV Department of Arts, Culture and History announces STEAM Power WV Showcase

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, in partnership with the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, will host a STEAM Power WV Showcase from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Culture Center, in Charleston. Educators, artists, STEM professionals and students are encouraged to attend. The event is free with preregistration encouraged, but not required.
The showcase allows statewide recipients of the 2018-19 STEAM Power WV grant to show their innovative, educational projects integrating science, technology, engineering, arts and math. It will feature exhibits highlighting K-12 STEAM projects; performances by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Shook Struck; a hands-on art making activity by Kylie Proudfoot-Payne, of ArtsBank, Inc.; demonstrations involving STEAM-based programs; and state and national experts on STEAM education.
Guest speakers include Randall Reid-Smith, curator of the WVDACH; Jim Denova, vice president of The Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation; Al Najjar, president and CEO of the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences; Carmelle Nickens, founder and manager of Rural Arts Collaborative; Mary Dell’Erba, senior project manager of Arts Education Partnership; Nancy Daugherty, arts education specialist for the National Endowment for the Arts; Tim Thompson, director of performing arts at the Oglebay Institute; and Joe Tackett, president of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
Those interested in attending may preregister by visiting the STEAM Power WV event page at bit.ly/SteamShowcase19.
For more information, contact Paul Neil, arts office secretary, at 304-558-0240 or Paul.R.Neil@wv.gov.