The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security is responding to multiple false active shooter calls at West Virginia schools.
"Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy in a news release. “We are 100% committed to continuing to ensure the health, safety and well-being of students and communities. We diligently work across departments and agencies to respond, monitor, and investigate these alleged threats.”
As of about 11 a.m., false threat calls had been received in Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt and Wood counties, according to the Homeland Security news release.
A call about an active shooter at South Charleston High School Wednesday morning was a fake call, said South Charleston Police Chief B. L. Rinehart.
The call came in around 8:15 a.m. claiming one student was shot at South Charleston High School. By 8:30 a.m., it was determined it was a fake call.
"It's a mess," Rinehart said. "The scene is crazy. Lots of parents nervous for kids."
South Charleston Police are still on the scene trying to get students back to school.
Another false call came in for Capital High School after it was discovered the South Charleston call was fake.
Cabell County 911 received a phone call about a shooting at Huntington High School at about 8:30 a.m., according to a message sent from Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers, but the call was quickly found to be a hoax.
Parkersburg Police Department is investigating a false report at Parkersburg High School, and determined there was no threat at the school, according to an email from Wood County Schools Coordinator of Communications Michael Erb.
WBOY reported that a fake active shooter call also came in for Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg.
Barboursville Police Department posted on Facebook that the 911 call received about an active shooter at Huntington High School originated from out of state.
