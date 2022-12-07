Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security is responding to multiple false active shooter calls at West Virginia schools.

"Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy in a news release. “We are 100% committed to continuing to ensure the health, safety and well-being of students and communities. We diligently work across departments and agencies to respond, monitor, and investigate these alleged threats.”

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

