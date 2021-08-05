As the rough calculations for how money from the $1 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act take shape, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is ready to move the bill forward toward a vote as soon as possible.
Despite an estimated $570 billion in new spending, Capito said Thursday she supports the bill, saying it is important to the development of West Virginia's infrastructure.
Capito, R-W.Va., is the floor manager of the bill for Senate Republicans, meaning she's responsible for advocating for Republican priorities in the bill, particularly during the ongoing amendment process.
West Virginia is projected to get $3.5 billion over five years to support repairs, restoration, and new construction of roads, bridges, broadband, water and sewage lines, and electric car charging stations.
Capito said she expected a debate and voting to begin on the bill this weekend, putting the Senate in a position to finish its work on the bill by Wednesday.
Capito later promoted the bill during an interview with Bloomberg TV.
“We are going to get it done,” she said. “I think we have great bipartisan support. We've had 22 amendments that have been offered. Everybody's getting a chance to make some tweaks and some differences that they've been working on. I’m very encouraged by this.”
Capito said she didn't know how the bill would fare in the House of Representatives but was hopeful for a good outcome.
In addition to new spending, which will come in the form of revenue from federal gas taxes, the bill is funded by repurposing COVID relief funds from the 2020 CARES Act that is “no longer relevant or can no longer be used,” Capito said.
States that have ended expanded COVID-related unemployment benefit programs would end up repurposing some of their money for the infrastructure package, and she said work is being done to amend the bill to allow local governments to repurpose COVID relief money to use as matching dollars for grants made available in the infrastructure package.
The bill also will be paid for, in part, by economic growth that's expected to take place from the new construction and infrastructure improvements, Capito said.
“It's difficult to get all of it paid for, but it's inching in that direction,” Capito said.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was part of a group of Senators who stood behind President Joe Biden on Sunday to announce the deal the White House and Senators reached last weekend.
On Wednesday, Manchin released more information with preliminary calculations as to how much money certain infrastructure projects in West Virginia could receive.
That includes $100 million to provide broadband coverage in West Virginia, where 19% of households don't have an internet subscription, according to Manchin's office.
On average, each West Virginia driver pays $726 a year on costs due to driving on roads in need of repair, according to Manchin's information sheet, and West Virginia is expected to receive $3 billion in federal highway funding and $506 million for bridge replacement and repairs over the course of five years.
West Virginia also is expected to receive $46 million during that same time frame to support the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.
“The historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make life better for hundreds of thousands of West Virginia residents, create a generation of good-paying union jobs and economic growth, and position the United States to win the 21st century,” Manchin said.