Since Wednesday, West Virginia surpassed its 200th novel coronavirus death, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.
As of the time Justice gave his afternoon address, a total of 202 West Virginians had died from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, meaning 12 people had died from the virus since Wednesday, Justice said.
“It’s not a very good day,” Justice said at the beginning of his news conference.
Of those 12 people who died since Wednesday, five of them were from Logan County, Justice said. Two people were from Monroe County. All of the other people respectively were from Fayette, Clay, Mercer, Kanawha and Cabell counties.
“It’s terrible,” Justice said. “It’s just plain terrible. This disease and this killer we’re dealing with we know is tough stuff.”
In addition to the 12 deaths Justice listed, a likely 203rd death was that of a 40-year-old Wood County man who became the first person in the state’s custody whose death was linked to COVID-19, Lawrence Messina, communications director of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, said in a news release.
The man was incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail in Kanawha County, where he was awaiting trial on federal charges, said Messina, who also said the man had other underlying medical conditions. The man had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week, Messina said.
The man previously tested negative for the virus on Aug. 12, when Department of Homeland Security officials conducted a round of enhanced testing at the jail, Messina said.
As of Thursday, there were seven active cases among inmates at the jail and 57 inmates who had recovered from the COVID-19, Messina said. There were 13 tests pending among inmates.
There is one active case involving an employee at the jail, and six other employees had recovered from the disease, Messina said in the release. Two tests involving employees were pending Thursday.
In other news from Friday’s news conference, Justice said there were 33 outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Grant, Kanawha, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh and Taylor counties.
During the news conference, Dr. Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources, described the process officials use to calculate active cases and the threat of community spread, saying people from throughout the state had reached out to his office trying to calculate data on their own.
He said timing was everything in calculating results.
Between 4,000 and 6,000 COVID-19 tests are conducted throughout West Virginia each day, but results for the tests are “delayed, many times, by days,” Crouch said.
DHHR officials collect the data they have received from county health officials as of midnight each day, he said.
“It is a snapshot in time, much like our testing is a snapshot in time,” Crouch said.
Army National Guard members manually comb through the data to pinpoint which tests were administered to patients in long-term care facilities and inmates in the state’s jails and prisons.
“The reason for that is those individuals in nursing homes and in correctional facilities and in prisons do not go back out into the community to mix into the population,” Crouch said. “The employees and guards are included in that calculation because they do leave and mix with the rest of the population.”
Crouch said he understood there was frustration in not being able to replicate the DHHR’s data, saying different people have access to different data sets. Crouch said DHHR officials were talking about moving to a new surveillance system for the data to make the data that does exist more transparent.