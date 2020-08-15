In October, Sabrina Ward lost custody of her baby daughter. The Boone County woman suffers from substance use disorder and, she said, was in no shape to take care of the infant.
Less than a year later, Ward held Adalynn in her arms as she accepted a plaque Tuesday signifying her completion of Boone County’s Family Treatment Court.
She and her partner, Matt Blackshire, are the first two people to graduate from the program, which started last year in Boone, Randolph, Ohio, Nicholas and Roane counties.
“If I didn’t get into family treatment court, I don’t believe I could have done anything I’ve done in the last few months,” Ward said. “If I didn’t get my daughter back, I’d probably still be on drugs.”
The program represents a new approach to an old problem. Instead of following traditional proceedings for abuse and neglect cases — which can take longer than a year to complete, according to Boone County Circuit Judge Will Thompson — families where members suffer from substance use disorder work with the court to develop therapy and rehabilitation plans that will help them reach and maintain sobriety while working to regain custody of their children.
About 20 patients remain in the Boone program. Nine, like Ward, have regained rights to their children.
“That is beyond what my expectations were going into this,” Thompson said. “It’s a better result than what we could have dreamed.”
Thompson was key in getting family treatment courts established in the state. He spent time at the legislature in 2019, talking to lawmakers and testifying to committees about what the program could do for the people he serves.
With the drug epidemic dominating Southern West Virginia in recent years, Thompson has seen an exponential rise in the number of abuse and neglect cases involving substance use. He spends a lot of time signing orders to remove children from their homes.
“It’s not something I like to do, that any judge likes to do, but it’s our job. Now, we have an option that can be much less devastating to families,” Thompson said. “It can help them get their lives back.”
Participants attend drug screenings at least three times a week. They keep in daily contact with family treatment court coordinator Kelly Gadd. They are required to participate in community service or an enrichment program and must attend weekly family treatment court in front of Thompson.
That is much more interaction than in a normal case, Thompson said. If Ward wasn’t in family treatment court, Thompson said he would have only seen her a handful of times throughout the court proceedings. In the family treatment court model, there is constant contact, which increases more accountability and trust.
“They need to know that I’m not sitting up there to punish them or make their lives more difficult,” Thompson said. “Sometimes there is some tough love, but our goal is to help them however we can. When you spend more time with someone, they start to believe that.”
Through the program, Ward and others have built support systems with people who understand what they’re going through. Thompson said he didn’t expect this to be such a large part of the program’s success, but it is invaluable.
“They’re with people who have been in similar situations, who prove that they are not alone in their struggles,” Thompson said. “We didn’t know how big of a role that would play, but to see the effect — it’s impossible to deny.”
Ward said she and Blackshire relapsed about a month into the program. Gadd said that is part of the rehabilitation process.
“We don’t encourage relapses, but we do expect them,” Gadd said. “When [Ward] came to me and told me what happened, I could tell it hit her differently than it would have a month before. She wanted to change, and it was a setback, but it wasn’t insurmountable.”
At the beginning of the process, before parents are given back their rights, the children are placed with foster families.
The experience differs by case, Gadd said. Many are put in family placements, which come with their own challenges. No matter the situation, the foster families and biological parents must work together — with a caseworker — to figure out a plan for the child’s care. Parents still are expected to attend doctor appointments and other things for their children, Gadd said. Visitations — at first supervised — are an integral part of the recovery process.
“I didn’t know how important that was going to be before we started, but it is the key, I think,” Thompson said. “The longer parents are away from the children, the more the kids start to wonder and the more they’re affected by what’s going on. We need to keep that relationship going anyway we can.”
While Ward and Blackshire’s daughter was a baby and too young for therapy as her parents went through the program, others with older children are given the resources they need to overcome potential trauma they’ve experienced due to substance use in their home, Gadd said.
“Sometimes the kids and the parents individually need to address issues with their relationships, then we can work on building up the trust and love between them,” Gadd said. “It’s important that every person in the process has the opportunity to heal and move on together.”
Thompson is working with some familiar faces, including people he’s sent to jail who have made progress in the program they never made before.
Thompson said the success of family treatment courts serve as a point of hope for Boone County, where countless families have been pulled apart by the drug epidemic. Grandparents approach him to thank him, he said, knowing they’d be raising their grandchildren without the program.
“These are families that wouldn’t have been together before, that may never have come back together,” Thompson said. “They’re walking examples of what can be for others who are struggling with similar issues. Recovery is not easy, not by any means, but it’s possible and we’re trying to make it a reality for as many as we can.”