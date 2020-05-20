WV greyhound tracks get green light to resume racing as early as June 5

West Virginia’s two greyhound racetracks have the green light to resume live racing — without spectators in the stands — as early as June 5.
Members of the state Racing Commission signed off on an agreement between Delaware North, the company that owns the Mardi Gras and Wheeling Island racetrack casinos, and greyhound owners and breeders to resume racing at the tracks once the casinos are authorized to reopen.
Justice announced Monday that the state’s five casinos will be permitted to reopen on June 5.
In addition to having no spectators, the agreement sets a number of requirements to enforce social distancing for track employees and greyhound breeders and trainers, and to limit the number of personnel in racing areas. All wagering will be done through simulcasts.
Resumption of greyhound racing will follow the reopening of the state’s two thoroughbred racetracks.
Charles Town Races resumed live racing with no spectators on May 14, and Mountaineer Racetrack is slated to open its racing season on May 31, about two weeks later than originally scheduled.
Racing Commissioners approved a reduced schedule of three race days a week for Mountaineer in June, with plans to resume a full schedule of four race days per week in July.