West Virginia groundhog French Creek Freddie is predicting another six weeks of winter for the Mountain State after he saw his shadow this morning.
French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s springtime predictor of choice, lives at the West Virginia Wildlife Center in Upshur County operated by the state Division of Natural Resources.
Freddie's Pennsylvania counterpart, Punxsutawney Phil, also predicted six more weeks of winter.
In 2021, Freddie predicted an early spring. His prediction seemed to hold true for the Charleston area, with temperatures warming up toward the end of February and remaining steady through the following month, with an average high of 62 degrees in March, according to Weather Underground.
Freddie didn’t get his start predicting the weather until 1978, when former West Virginia State Wildlife Center Superintendent Bill Vanscoy was asked if there was a groundhog at the center and whether it had seen its shadow.
“I don’t know what possessed me to do it but I skipped the usual lecture on why we don’t name animals and said his name was French Creek Freddie,” Vanscoy said, according to the DNR's website.
According to the DNR, French Creek Freddie’s predictions are about 50% accurate.
Beshay Sakla is the Gazette-Mail's digital engagement producer. He can be reached at bsakla@hdmediallc.com.