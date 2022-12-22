Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Agencies across West Virginia were preparing Thursday for what was forecast to be one of the strongest winter storms the state has seen in years.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of preparedness earlier this week, then updated it Thursday to a state of emergency for all 55 counties.

