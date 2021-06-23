What is believed to be the largest mass state employee grievance in West Virginia history, involving 501 Division of Highways employees, has been denied.
In a decision issued Tuesday, Public Employees Grievance Board Chief Administrative Law Judge Billie Thacker Catlett concluded that the employees had failed to prove that Highways officials were required, under a 2017 law, to give pay raises to all employees or that a staggered rollout of a new compensation plan discriminated against many employees who did not receive raises.
“It is understandable why grievants feel betrayed,” Catlett wrote. “In its response to a legislative audit in 2020, the respondents admitted that the DOH was ranked 50th in compensation among the nation’s state highway agencies. Grievants saw employees in other classifications get substantial pay increases and were told to be patient, and yet their raises never came.”
The grievance stemmed from Highways’ slow response to a 2017 law intended to address recruitment and retention issues caused by comparatively low pay by authorizing the division to create its own classification and compensation plan.
That November, Highways submitted proposals to the state Personnel Board, but the initial plans provided pay increases only for maintenance workers at the lowest pay grades, and sizable raises for bridge safety inspectors.
The Personnel Board approved the changes, contingent on Highways submitting a comprehensive pay plan for all employees. However, it took another three years for Highways to implement a new, DOH-specific classification system, the decision noted.
Catlett said “inconsistent messaging” by Highways officials over progress on the pay plan was unfortunate, leading to the filing of the grievance.
Gordon Simmons, who represented the grievants, said the decision seemed to focus on the fact that the 2017 law did not specifically mandate across-the-board pay raises.
“That’s even though the agency admitted they’re 50th in the nation in compensation, and the whole legislation was designed to address that problem, the decision says there’s no pay involved,” he said Wednesday.
Simmons noted that grievants submitted into evidence letters from legislators who stated that their intent in passing the measure was to provide across-the-board pay raises to Highways employees.
“There’s a lot of splitting the baby in that decision,” he added.
As for a possible appeal to Kanawha Circuit Court, Simmons said, “I’m not sure yet about an appeal. That’s something the grievants have to figure out among themselves.”