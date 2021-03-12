West Virginia passed another grim milestone Friday, surpassing 2,500 COVID-19 deaths in the year-old pandemic.
The 2,511 total deaths announced at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing included 165 that had not been reported to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
“I hate like crazy mistakes being made and loved ones not being respected as they should have been respected,” Gov. Jim Justice said of the failure of institutions, predominately hospitals and nursing homes, to timely report some COVID-19 deaths.
The omission was initially announced Wednesday, with the number of unreported deaths tagged at 168.
State Public Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said Friday further review determined that one name was a duplicate, and two deaths at a nursing home in Wyoming County had been incorrectly designated as COVID-19 deaths, reducing the total to 165.
She said Wednesday the deaths unreported as COVID-19 related were flagged by the DHHR’s Vital Registration Office, as the office received and reviewed death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death, and determined they did not match up with COVID-19 death forms previously filed with the DHHR.
She said Friday there is about a six-week lag for the office to receive death certificates.
Amjad said the certificates are reviewed manually, and each facility is contacted to verify the stated cause of death.
Because of the discovery of unreported COVID-19 deaths, she said the review of death certificates will now take place weekly, instead of every two weeks as had been done previously.
Also at Friday’s briefing, Justice said more than 370,000 West Virginians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and some 373,000 residents have registered to be vaccinated using the state COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System.
He said 207,169 individuals age 65 or older have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 126,300 have received both doses of two-dose vaccines.
However, that leaves about 45% of the state’s senior population that have not been vaccinated, and Justice called on state media to do promotions to help seniors register for vaccinations.
Residents can register at www.vaccinate.wv.gov, or by calling 1-833-734-0965.