Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ukraine Prayer Vigil
Buy Now

Rabbi Victor Urecki speaks at the prayer vigil for Ukraine.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Seven years ago, West Virginians of Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths gathered with the sole goal of helping refugees resettle comfortably in the United States.

In October 2015, Syrian refugees continued to seek shelter across the globe as the country’s government attacked its own people. Heartbreaking images emerged of Syrian people as they braved harsh conditions to seek asylum. These images led local faith leaders to take action.

Joe Severino covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.

Recommended for you