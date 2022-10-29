Seven years ago, West Virginians of Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths gathered with the sole goal of helping refugees resettle comfortably in the United States.
In October 2015, Syrian refugees continued to seek shelter across the globe as the country’s government attacked its own people. Heartbreaking images emerged of Syrian people as they braved harsh conditions to seek asylum. These images led local faith leaders to take action.
Their conversation led to the creation of the West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry. The group of local faith leaders were off to a hot start, earning a designation from the U.S. State Department which allowed them to formally resettle refugees in the Mountain State.
It wasn’t long after their designation that former President Donald Trump took office and slashed the country’s refugee intake cap. The interfaith ministry was iced out of its newfound role, and by March 2018, the group reorganized as a charitable nonprofit. Instead of meeting folks’ direct needs, they’d returned to filling the gaps for refugees who were looking to begin a new life in America.
At the beginning of last year, Rabbi Victor Urecki of B’nai Jacob Synagogue in Charleston said the ministry nearly fell apart after four years of decreasing action.
“We had some serious thoughts about disbanding, just because there was not much we could really do in our area,” Urecki said.
But after President Joe Biden took office, he nearly tripled the refugee cap set under Trump — from 45,000 to 125,000. A humanitarian crisis followed in Afghanistan after the United States pulled its troops from the region. Once again, the interfaith ministry was back working toward its original goal.
“It’s revitalized,” Urecki said of the group’s work. “We are reapplying with the State Department. We are becoming more than an advocacy group.”
The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February sparked another global humanitarian crisis. As of Sept. 30, more than 7.5 million Ukrainians have registered as refugees in other countries, according to the Center for Strategic & International Studies.
Germany and Poland have taken in the highest number of Ukrainian refugees — more than 1 million each — while the United States has taken in an estimated 100,000 to 300,000 Ukrainian people. Some have made their way to West Virginia, including Svitlana and Maiia Pavlova, who were featured in an article a week ago in the Gazette-Mail.
The faith network has aided the Pavlovas through housing assistance funds, Urecki said. They were reunited with Svitlana’s son Denys Pavlov as the three are now staying in Eleanor with Pavlov’s host father Shannon Priddy. The family is now seeking permanent housing.
As various churches and organizations relay news of other Ukrainians who have come to the Mountain State and are in need, Urecki said, the group tries to meet basic needs.
“We answer the call and say, ‘What do you need? Do you need housing assistance? Do you need legal immigration services? If you have a child that’s coming, can we help in terms of either interpreters or toys, furniture, etc.?’” he said.
Pavlov said his family is struggling financially, like other Ukrainians fleeing the country. They were forced to leave behind their property and belongings. He said the community and ministry group’s assistance was vital in his mother and grandmother’s journey to West Virginia.
In the Trump years, Ibtesam “Sue” Barazi said, meeting refugees’ direct needs was the only way the ministry could help. Barazi, a ministry member and vice president of the executive committee for the Islamic Association of West Virginia, recalled being contacted by a church in San Antonio, Texas, seeking help for three families from Central Africa. The families soon thereafter arrived in West Virginia.
The day after the families came to the state, Barazi said, one of the young children fell ill and required immediate medical attention. She said the boy stayed in the hospital for two weeks.
“We took care of them financially. We set them up in housing,” Barazi said. “We all together helped these three families thrive.”
Urecki said the group will continue doing this kind of work.
“That's gonna be the type of thing we'll be doing while we are still trying to apply to become a refugee resettlement agency,” he said.
Lynn Clarke, a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church congregation since 1989, said the ministry’s work has always been to the benefit of the community.
“The people that we've helped so far have been very hard-working members of the community. They've become taxpayers as quickly as they could get work permits,” Clarke said.
As a person of Christian faith, Clarke said she takes pride in St. John’s. She said her church’s mission is similar to the ministry’s goals of lending a hand to people down on their luck.
“There's always been a strong commitment to social justice and inclusivity,” Clarke said.
As the ministry wades through the application process, Clarke said, she is also proud to welcome Ukrainian and other countries’ refugees to Charleston and other areas of West Virginia.
“I’m hoping to see our community grow through helping our newest neighbors,” Clarke said. “[Resettling refugees] means more economic growth. It means more for our schools, so I'm really hoping that we can resettle more hard-working families in our community.”
Along with helping Ukrainians, Barazi said the group has lent support to a Russian refugee family with a 1-year-old child. No matter the situation, she said, the group will always stand with refugees, knowing the reasons they were forced into leaving their old lives behind.
“They go through a lot, really. They sacrifice their life. They’re escaping oppression. They’re escaping violence,” Barazi said. “All they’re looking for is a better life for themselves and their children.”
As faith leaders, Barazi said, it’s on them to bring people together through shared values.
“The Lord created us all the same. He purposely created us to look different, to speak different languages on this Earth, so that we may get to know each other — not to hate each other,” she said. "We need to all work together to reduce this hate and ugliness that’s going on in today’s world.”