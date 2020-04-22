WV investment assets fall 7.5% -- nearly $1.5B -- after coronavirus-driven market collapse

State investments have dropped about 7.5% in value year-to-date, following the coronavirus-driven stock market plunge in late February and March, Investment Management Board executive director Craig Slaughter said Wednesday.
“I’m guardedly optimistic we may have seen the low, but we may drop down to that low again in the not-too-distant future,” Slaughter told the Consolidated Public Retirement Board during its April meeting.
Going into the downturn, the IMB had total fund assets of about $19.7 billion and state pension fund assets of $15.9 billion, meaning a 7.5% decline would amount to losses of approximately $1.48 billion, and $1.19 billion, respectively.
Slaughter said state investment assets fell about 4% in February and about 10% in March, but are up somewhat so far in April.
Similarly, total value of investments in the Teachers’ Defined Contribution plan, a 401(k)-style retirement plan some educators have opted for, dropped from $575 million on Jan. 31 to $507 million currently, a nearly 12% decline, CPRB executive director Jeffery Fleck said.
“We’ve dropped about $70 million out of TDC assets in the last two months,” he said.
Slaughter said financial analysts expect an economic recovery as the coronavirus pandemic eases, but are uncertain whether the recovery will take the shape of a “V” (a rapid rebound), a “U” (a slower, but steady rebound), or an “L” (in which economic activity stays low for an extended period of time).
“The optimistic case is 'V' shaped. In other words, we quickly come out of the lockdown and the economy comes roaring back,” Slaughter said. “I don’t think anybody seriously expects that to happen.”
Slaughter said ramping up COVID-19 testing and assuring adequate supplies of personal protective equipment is critical to speeding up a recovery.
“The question now is how the virus plays out,” he said, adding that, ultimately, the development of a viable COVID-19 vaccine is key to making a full recovery.
“A vaccine being the one thing that would certainly put things back on track,” Slaughter said.
Until then, he said markets are likely to remain volatile, particularly if there is a second surge of infections this fall or winter.
“You’ve got to assume there will be fits and starts in the whole process,” Slaughter said.
Chris Meadows, outreach officer for Empower Retirement, the firm that manages TDC investments, said analysts are in uncharted territory since there has never been a voluntary shutdown of the global economy in modern history.
State laws regulating teacher and public employee pension funds assume that fund assets will grow by 7.5% each year. In years when investment earnings don’t meet that goal, the Legislature has to redirect state revenue to fund those pension plans.