West Virginia's legal team has heard just about all it wants to hear about extended car warranties.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday joined attorneys general from 47 states and Washington, D.C., in a lawsuit against what it alleges to be a company responsible for a bevy of fraudulent robocalls.
Avid Telecom LLC, its owner Michael Lansky and its vice president Stacey Reeves are named in the suit which claims the company "initiated and facilitated billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people," violated federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws, and made billions of calls to those on the National Do Not Call Registry.
According to the suit, between December 2018 and January 2023, Avid sent or attempted to transmit more than 24.5 billion calls, 93% of which lasted less than 15 seconds.
The suit alleges call scams centered on topics including social security, Medicare, auto warranty, Amazon, DirecTV, credit card, interest rate reduction and employment, and used spoofed or invalid caller ID numbers, including more than 8.4 million calls that appeared to be coming from government and law enforcement agencies or private companies.
"This obviously impacts not just West Virginia but the entire nation. That is why this bipartisan effort is so important," Morrisey said in a news release. “West Virginia remains committed to making progress in combating unlawful robocalls and we will continue to cooperate with other states and national agencies to stop these illegal and obnoxious scam calls.”
According to the release, Avid Telecom is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service provider that sells data, phone numbers, dialing software, and/or expertise to help its customers make mass robocalls while also serving as an intermediate provider.
