West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston announced redoubled efforts for worker safety Monday, following a year in which eight people were killed in work zone crashes across the state.
In addition to those workers killed in the more-than 800 work zone crashes in 2022, 276 were injured, according to the department, which deemed all of them to have been “avoidable.”
Adding to the immediacy of the safety issue, in late March of this year, six construction workers were killed in an accident on I-695 in Maryland, just a few weeks ahead of National Work Zone Awareness Week.
On Monday, during the West Virginia Legislature’s first interim session of the morning, Wriston informed members of the Joint Legislative Oversight Commission on the Department of Transportation that, amid the week of recognition this year, his department is going beyond its annual slogan campaign.
“Just to go out there and set up standard, minimum requirements in these work zones is not good enough,” Wriston said. “To comply with a minimum standard is not the way we’re approaching this. Today, we’re moving away from a compliance to a committed approach.”
Department officials already have formed a Work Zone Safety Committee with the Governor’s Office, Federal Highway Administration and law enforcement to create an action plan to address the issue.
According to a department news release, avenues being mulled include increasing fines, police patrols, signage and speed indicators in construction areas, in addition to furthering public outreach, purchasing new equipment and further analyzing crash data.
Later Monday, Wriston appeared on the state Capitol steps with Gov. Jim Justice, each clad in bright orange vests and flanked by dozens of orange traffic-warning cones, to promote that effort.
“Our goal is zero fatalities in our work zones,” Wriston said. “Nothing else will be acceptable.”
Currently, those exceeding work zone speed limits by less than fifteen miles per hour face a misdemeanor that comes with a $200 fine. Those exceeding the limit by 15 mph or more could face 20 days in jail, in addition to the fine.
According to the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse, vehicles striking workers on foot accounted for 45.3% of all accidents, while vehicles striking other vehicles accounted 29.4%
“Is it too much to ask, really, at the end of the day, that workers — men and women — across this great, great, great state, deserve to be able to get their dinner bucket and go to work, but they also deserve to be able to go home safely,” Justice said, noting how close vehicles are to workers. “One wrong turn with them, and we have a catastrophe.”
Wriston outlined the scope of the work that puts thousands of workers in danger, during the more businesslike department review session earlier that morning.
Last year, purchase-order paving work totaled 550 center-line miles, valued at $83 million, he said, while contract paving totaled more than 85 million tons of asphalt placed. State workers accounted for 208 center-line miles of paving.
Wriston said the department also placed 56,000 linear feet of pipe, at about $90 a foot, and cut 543 acres of canopy in 2022. As far as patching, the department completed 98% of planned mileage and 115% of planned ditching mileage, or 7,856 shoulder miles.
Wriston said his department will, by the end of the fiscal year, complete 14 outstanding road repair projects, to add to a list of 351 completed projects for which extra general fund money was allocated by legislators to the department last year.
About $117 million of $120 million in appropriations have been expended to date, he said, and an ongoing spring pothole blitz is expected to be completed by Memorial Day.
“I am confident we’ll get that done,” Wriston said.
The department reported a net gain in hires for the third year in a row, hiring 228 people in the first three months of 2023 alone, which Wriston said he hopes will complement the department’s recent refocusing on a data-driven, business-oriented approach to maintaining the transportation infrastructure as outlined in its latest strategic plan.
In terms of litigation, claims filed against the Division of Highways in 2022 totaled 1,459, with the agency paying out about $513,131 over 601 cases. The division conversely initiated 316 claims against individuals, recovering $1.123 million.
