The president of a regional drug store chain headquartered in West Virginia called on legislators to require more transparency in the Public Employees Insurance Agency's Pharmacy Benefits Manager contracts.
“From my perspective, its all about reducing PEIA’s spending because, after all, it’s West Virginia’s money,” Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy, told the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.
Issues regarding PEIA’s Pharmacy Benefits Manager contract were first raised in October, when a legislative post audit outlined how PEIA had been the victim of a nationwide scheme by rogue pharmacies. The state paid out $5 million in more than 65,000 fraudulent claims for diabetic supplies from 2009 to 2017 as a result of the scam.
The audit found that PEIA began receiving complaints from insurees as early as mid-2015 about receiving diabetic supplies not ordered or excessive qualities of supplies, among other issues. The report said the Pharmacy Benefits Manager at the time was slow to alert PEIA to the questionable claims, and initially resisted blocking the pharmacies from doing business with PEIA because of the cost of doing so.
It was subsequently determined that about 75 pharmacies were involved in the scam, which used online questionnaires and ads offering gifts to obtain insurees' personal information.
During the presentation to the interim Post Audits Committee, legislators raised questions about whether PEIA has alternatives to contracting with a Pharmacy Benefits Manager.
Jason Haught, former PEIA chief financial officer and the current acting executive director, said it would require a “very sizable department” to have the capacity to process PEIA pharmaceutical claims in-house.
Fruth told members of the Joint Committee that the state Medicaid program uses a straight fee-for-service plan instead of a Pharmacy Benefits Manager for pharmaceutical claims, contracting with a claims processor to reimburse pharmacies.
“West Virginia Medicaid is a sparkling example of what works,” she said.
Fruth noted that the nation’s three largest Pharmacy Benefits Managers -- CVS Caremark, Cigna Express Scripts and United Health Optima Rx -- control nearly 80% of all prescription drug claims in the U.S., and all three operate subsidiaries that negotiate with drug manufacturers for rebates and service fees.
“If the PBMs have nothing to hide, why are they using these offshore businesses to obscure transparency?” she asked.
Fruth said if PEIA stays with the current model, future requests for proposals for contracts should require transparency regarding deals with drug manufacturers and should focus on lowering per-person monthly costs, not on negotiating manufacturer rebates.
PEIA should also require Pharmacy Benefit Managers to sign fiduciary agreements, legally requiring them to act in the best financial interests of PEIA.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said the Legislature should take Fruth’s recommendations to heart.
“We’ve been stuck in a model of doing the same thing, and thinking there’s no other options,” he said, adding, “I do think there’s a opportunity for the state to save some money.”
In the 2020-21 budget year, PEIA had total drug claim costs of $173.3 million, about $3 million higher than projected, according to PEIA Finance Committee reports.
PEIA provides health insurance coverage to more than 230,000 state, county and municipal government, public school and higher education employees, retirees and dependents.