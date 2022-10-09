HUNTINGTON — Within a week of Marshall University submitting a seven-page grant application to help build its baseball stadium, the institution had a $13.8 million check in hand.
The funding through the West Virginia Water Development Authority became available after Gov. Jim Justice, authority chairman with Ann Urling serving as his designee, signed House Bill 217 into law in May. The legislation appropriated $250 million in federal Cares Act money to a special fund overseen by the authority.
The money can be used for water, wastewater or sewer systems as well as economic development and tourism projects, said authority Executive Director Marie Prezioso.
The law’s goal was to provide grant money to communities in need rather than loans, which would need to be repaid.
Marshall and city officials long have touted a baseball stadium as a way to kickstart economic development in the area.
A law forms
The state Legislature created the West Virginia Economic Enhancement Grant in March. During a special session the following month, lawmakers passed another bill appropriating $250 million in federal money to the program. Justice vetoed a similar bill passed during the regular session.
The bills moved through with little Senate discussion about the money’s use, archived videos show. The House of Delegates does not keep video or audio archives of its meetings.
Prezioso said the authority has existed since the 1970s, and an infrastructure council was created in the 1990s, which later added economic development projects.
The authority works with the state Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council and the state Department of Economic Development. She described the water authority’s name as something of a misnomer.
“That’s what I think is confusing people. They think we just do water,” Prezioso said.
The board meets as needed to review fund applications, giving priority to projects that include loans or funding from other sources. The economic development programs also require written recommendations from the secretary of commerce, economic development or tourism.
State senators discussed the notion that spending on water infrastructure would lead to economic development, but they did not talk about economic development or tourism projects. Justice said when he signed the bill that it represented a large step forward in improving water and wastewater systems across the state.
The funding started flowing in June when Justice announced three grant recipients had been awarded more than $12.8 million for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
A week for $13.8 million
After the bill became law, the board met May 25 and approved three grant applications, all submitted May 18. The board approved economic development projects at its Aug. 8 meeting for applications filed in June and July.
The Secretary of State approved just before 4 p.m. Sept. 21 the board’s request for a Sept. 29 meeting. Two days after the meeting was approved, Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears submitted a grant application. A letter of recommendation written by state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby was dated Sept. 29.
“The University has taken a very forward-thinking approach with planning for this project,” Ruby’s letter stated. “If funded, this project has great potential to not only boost the regional economy, but to continue enhancing the state’s image as a place with world class facilities and tourism destination.”
The authority met at 2 p.m. the same day the letter was dated. A meeting agenda published Sept. 23 says five projects were scheduled to be considered for the economic enhancement grant money, including requests by the Berkeley County, Central Hampshire and Jumping Branch Minitiz public service districts as well as Marshall.
Four-and-a-half hours before the meeting, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce sent an email inviting media to the site of the future ballpark for 2:30 p.m. announcement.
Prezioso said the Marshall baseball project is the first tourism or economic development project approved by the board.
At $13.8 million, the project is also one of the largest approved by the board. Prezioso said water-related projects have access to a lot of funding sources and the board tries to use as much of that money as possible before helping to fund projects.
Play ball
The stadium site is located in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue in Huntington, behind the softball team’s Dot Hicks Field.
The ballpark had been planned for in the 2400 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington, but the COVID-19 pandemic and a rise in construction costs prompted university officials to reconsider, the school has said. Marshall’s Board of Governors signed off on the new plan in June.
In Marshall’s seven-page grant application, Spears said the City of Huntington would provide $8 million and another $1.7 million would come from pledges made to the Big Green, the fundraising arm for Marshall athletics.
Property acquisition and site preparation are estimated to cost $3.5 million and construction another $20 million, leaving the $13.8 million funded by the grant.
Marshall’s application said the ballpark is needed to lure recruits and help the Herd be more competitive in the NCAA and Sun Belt Conference. The team plays at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, the Kennedy Center Field north of Huntington and Epling Stadium in Beckley.
The ballpark will use vacant property and could spur additional development, creating an increase in tourism, the application said.
The proposed 2,750-seat facility also could be the home of a summer, independent minor league or wooden bat league team. The park also could host NCAA regional and superregional games (with seat modification), state high school or regional Babe Ruth League tournaments and other events.
Construction is expected to take 15 months. The park is scheduled to open in March 2024.