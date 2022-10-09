Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice throws the first pitch at the future site of the Marshall baseball stadium after presenting Marshall with a $13.8 million check from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program to fund the remaining balance needed to build the stadium.

HUNTINGTON — Within a week of Marshall University submitting a seven-page grant application to help build its baseball stadium, the institution had a $13.8 million check in hand.

The funding through the West Virginia Water Development Authority became available after Gov. Jim Justice, authority chairman with Ann Urling serving as his designee, signed House Bill 217 into law in May. The legislation appropriated $250 million in federal Cares Act money to a special fund overseen by the authority.

