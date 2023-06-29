Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
MotionMasters has unveiled the first trailer for its new documentary series, “WV Makes.”
A production firm based in the Kanawha Valley, MotionMasters, will travel across West Virginia showcasing an assortment of handcrafted and manufactured goods produced in the Mountain State.
In addition to traditional crafts such as wood, pottery and quilts, the series will also profile manufacturers, artisanal foods and agri-businesses. Component parts used in industrial sectors such as aerospace will also be highlighted.
“We make a lot of interesting and fascinating things here in our state,” said Diana Sole Walko, president of MotionMasters and executive producer of the series, said in a news release announcing the project. “People are going to watch this series and say, ‘I didn’t know we made that here.’”
Among the businesses expected to be featured are Fiestaware, J.Q. Dickinson Salt, Mister B’s Potato Chips, Blenko Glass, Toyota and more. The series will also include stories about successful entrepreneurs like luxury leather goods maker Morgan Rhea, West Virginia Great Barrel Company and Bear Wood Company.
According to the release, MotionMasters is working with the Discover the Real West Virginia (DRWV) Foundation to bring the series to life. DRWV is a statewide nonprofit economic development organization that will serve as the project’s fiscal sponsor, in addition to offering content suggestions.
“For three decades, DRWV has proudly showcased the best of West Virginia to executives from around the globe,” Sara Dearing, executive director of the Discover the Real West Virginia Foundation, said in a release. “We’re very excited to partner with MotionMasters on this first-of-a-kind documentary series celebrating the ingenuity and innovation of our state’s world-class manufacturers and artisans.”
West Virginia Public Broadcasting will air the series. Sole Walko said the success of the project’s fundraising efforts will determine the number of episodes.
“This is not a commissioned piece. We have to go out and find financial partners to make this happen,” she said.
