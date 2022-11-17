MATEWAN — The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum will close out its eighth season Saturday, Nov. 19.
The final days for the 2022 season will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 16-19. Suggested admission is $5 to $10 per person. The museum will still schedule special tours and group tours on its website.
“The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum proudly offers the largest exhibition of Mine Wars history anywhere in the United States, walking visitors through a proud working-class legacy with compelling, dynamic exhibitions of archival photos and videos, first-person accounts, rare artifacts and replicas and timelines placing the events of the Mine Wars era in a global context,” said Kirstyn Ooten, museum and communications manager.
The museum features exhibits from throughout the history of mine wars, including the Battle of Blair Mountain.
“For decades after the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain, the stories of the Mine Wars were left out of history books but shared around kitchen tables of miners and their families,” Ooten said. “The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum preserves and uplifts the voices of the people who lived these stories of sacrifice, violence and triumph. The museum opened in 2015, and many of the founders still play a large role in the museum today.”
The museum features an array of permanent exhibitions, including Life in the Coal Camps, the Paint Creek & Cabin Creek Strikes, Bloody Mingo, the Battle of Blair Mountain and more.
The museum also hosts a small art gallery featuring biannual, rotating exhibits. The gallery operates to showcase Appalachian art in connection with the historical museum exhibits of the Mine Wars.
The museum first opened its doors in 2015 after receiving a combination of grant funding and public donations.
The museum now finds its home inside the Cecil E. Roberts building, owned and operated by the local United Mine Workers of America chapter 1440.