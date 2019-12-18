WV mobile sports betting growing slower than hoped

Mobile sports wagering continued to grow in November, albeit slower than what the West Virginia Lottery Commission had hoped, Director John Myers said Wednesday.
For the month, revenue from mobile gaming offered by DraftKings and FanDuel, in association with casinos at Charles Town and The Greenbrier resort, totaled $1.26 million, outpacing revenue from onsite sportsbooks at Mountaineer casino, The Greenbrier and Hollywood Casino, which totaled $982,818.
“The whole sports gaming thing hasn’t grown as fast as we expected,” Myers said, adding that the growth in mobile gaming is encouraging.
“I think we’ll continue to see it grow as we have additional ‘skins’ come online,” he said, using the industry term for mobile sports gaming providers. Under the law legalizing sports betting in the state, each casino may contract with up to three mobile sports gaming providers.
Currently, both online and onsite sports wagering at Mardi Gras and Wheeling Island casinos has been suspended in a legal dispute with the sports betting contractor for both facilities, and Mountaineer Casino has yet to launch a mobile gaming platform.
Myers said there’s been no progress with the two Delaware North-owned casinos toward restoring sports wagering, but he said the new owner of Mountaineer Casino, Century Casinos, is interested in launching mobile gaming soon.
“We haven’t received a formal application yet,” he said. Century Casinos, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, acquired Mountaineer on Dec. 6.
Also during Wednesday’s Lottery Commission meeting:
- Lottery gross revenue rebounded in November, bringing in $90.46 million, up $1.2 million over November 2018, and exceeding estimates for the month by $10 million.
Year-to-date revenue of $463.34 million is down $7.51 million from the same point in 2018, as a lack of big-dollar national drawing jackpots has dampened online ticket sales.
Randy Burnside, Lottery public relations manager, noted that, so far this budget year, Powerball jackpots have averaged a meager $90 million, down from a $176-million average last year. Likewise, Mega Millions jackpots have come nowhere close to the record $1.6 billion jackpot in October 2018.
For the month, the state’s share of Lottery profits was $40.82 million, down about $366,000 from November 2018. Year-to-date profits of $207.75 million are down $3.98 million from the same point in 2018.
- Commissioners postponed taking disciplinary action against a Limited Video Lottery retailer accused of multiple counts of extending credit to players, which is prohibited under state law.
Phillip Mann, owner of the Cookie Carnival — a laundromat with an LVL gaming room in Huntington — is accused of multiple cases of cashing checks for patrons, written out to a realty company he owns.
Mann, who was fined $100 by the Lottery Commission in July 2018 for cashing a player’s check, told commissioners Wednesday he does not believe he did anything wrong and that the complaint against him was filed by a disgruntled ex-employee whom he fired for company theft.
The employee provided Lottery investigators with photographs of cashed checks, primarily from fall 2018.
“We have no way of knowing what they’re going to do with it when we cash it,” he told commissioners regarding the check cashing.
Mann said he had been told by both Lottery security officials and Lottery attorneys that he could cash checks written out to his realty company — a point those officials said Wednesday was not true.
A Lottery inspector also reported witnessing a player at the location who was allowed to “buy back” a check she had written earlier that day to Mann’s company after hitting an LVL jackpot.
If found guilty, Mann faces possible fines totaling more than $340,000 and revocation of his LVL license.
Given the severity of the charges and potential punishment, Commission Chairman Ken Greear moved to postpone action on the matter until further investigation — including subpoenaing of additional financial records and possible subpoenaing of individuals who cashed checks — is completed.
He also directed Lottery investigators to obtain and review surveillance videos from the location, to determine if Mann’s assertion that he was unaware of anyone going to play LVL machines immediately after cashing checks is valid.
Greear did not set a deadline for Lottery officials to complete the investigation.
“Whatever period of time it takes to make sure we have the data available so that the decision we make is a correct and accurate one,” he said.
- Noting that the casino at The Greenbrier had losses totaling $120,952 on craps and $95,545 on mini-baccarat in November, David Bradley, Lottery deputy director for security, noted that Lottery investigators automatically review play any time a casino reaches a threshold loss at any game.
He said there was nothing suspicious regarding The Greenbrier’s losses in November.