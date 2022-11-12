Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia National Guard is among military organizations from six countries assisting Qatar with security support as the Middle East nation prepares to host the World Cup soccer tournament, which gets underway Nov. 20.

The tournament is expected to draw more than 1.2 million visitors to the small Arabian Peninsula nation of about 3 million during the course of the 28-day event, in which qualifying men's teams from 32 nations compete to determine the world champion.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

