West Virginia’s bag limit for buck deer will remain at three.
Members of the state Natural Resources Commission on Sunday rejected a motion to lower the limit to two. The decision came after more than two years’ worth of politicking, polling, hunter surveys and delayed actions. In the end, it boiled down to a single commissioner’s vote.
The state’s buck limit had stood at three since 1995, when the commission reversed a 1994 decision to lower the limit to two. In recent years, pressure from members of two hunter groups — West Virginians for Better Buck Management and the Quality Deer Management Association — convinced some commission members to consider a reduction.
Polls conducted by the DNR and by Southwick Associates, a Florida-based public-opinion research firm, indicated a small majority of West Virginians favored a lower limit. DNR director Steve McDaniel pushed for votes in May and August 2019, but each time commissioners opted to wait for all the data from Southwick to come in.
That took place not long after the commission’s June 2, 2020, meeting, and McDaniel placed a vote on the agenda for Sunday’s meeting.
Before the vote took place, McDaniel pointed out he had received more than 1,100 comments from the public regarding the two-buck limit, and all but 72 favored the lower limit. McDaniel also pointed out the agency’s biologists had told him a lower limit wouldn’t cause harm to the state’s whitetail population.
Commissioner Jeff Bowers asked McDaniel how much of an effect a lowered limit would have on the DNR’s revenue stream, since the agency relies largely on money from hunting license sales to pay for its annual budget.
McDaniel acknowledged the loss of revenue from buck licenses would be substantial, but indicated revenue from oil-and-gas royalties would make up most of the shortfall. He estimated the overall revenue loss at $800,000 over a three-year span.
Before the vote took place, Bowers proposed an amendment to retain the three-buck limit in the seven counties where the DNR is fighting to contain chronic wasting disease.
Commissioner Greg Burnette offered an amended motion to exclude the CWD counties from the two-buck limit. Commissioner Kenny Wilson asked for a roll-call vote.
Burnette, Bowers and Tom Dotson voted yes. Dave Milne and Wilson voted no. Attention then turned to a TV screen, where commissioners Pete Cuffaro and B.K. Chambers were participating via an internet link.
Cuffaro’s “no” vote created a tie, and Chambers’ “no” vote decided it.
Social-distancing protocols prevented members of the public from attending the meeting, but two-buck proponents vowed during the days leading up to the decision to take their case to the Legislature if the commission voted down the lowered limit.
Though the buck-limit vote attracted most of the attention, the commission also approved several DNR proposals for fishing-regulation changes.
Chief among those were the removal of catch-and-release regulations for bass on a 12-mile stretch of the New River, from the Interstate 64 bridge at Sandstone downstream to the Grandview Sandbar.
Commissioners voted 4-3 to remove the catch-and-release regulations, then voted unanimously to impose a river-wide 14-inch slot limit from the river’s junction with the Gauley upstream to the Virginia state line, except for the portion of Bluestone Lake between Bluestone Dam and the mouth of Indian Creek.
Controversy cropped up when the commission voted unanimously to remove catch-and-release trout regulations on a 0.9-mile segment of Shavers Fork, near the Stuart Recreation Area. Commissioner Wilson offered an amendment that also would remove catch-and-release regulations from a 4.3-mile segment of the Cranberry River, between the junction of the river’s North and South forks downstream to the mouth of Dogway Fork.
The commission approved Wilson’s amendment, then voted to remove the special regulations in question on both streams.
After the meeting, DNR director McDaniel sent out a text that indicated there were “procedural issues with Commissioner Wilson’s amendment.”
“Proper public notice was not given by the agency of a proposed change to a regulation and therefore the public was not given an opportunity to comment on the proposed change. We will ask the commission to address this error at its October meeting,” McDaniel wrote.
The commission approved two other significant changes to the state’s fishing regulations.
The first will impose a 30-fish daily creel limit on bluegill and other panfish; the other will impose a four-fish limit and a 15-inch minimum on white, hybrid and striped bass in the Kanawha River, from the mouth of the Gauley River downstream to the Buffalo Bridge.