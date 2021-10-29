West Virginia passed some grim new milestones on Friday, including more than 4,400 total COVID-19 deaths, and the deaths of more than 3,000 unvaccinated West Virginians who have died since vaccines became readily available statewide.
As of Friday, the state COVID-19 death toll stood at 4,426, with a total of 3,309 deaths since vaccines became available.
Of those, 252 deaths were breakthrough cases of fully vaccinated individuals, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. That leaves 3,058 likely preventable deaths, had those persons been fully vaccinated.
James Hoyer, state interagency task force director, said during Friday's state COVID-19 briefing that unvaccinated people currently account for more than 92% of total COVID-19 deaths, 83% of intensive care patients, and 87% of critically ill patients on ventilators.
“In that remaining percentage, these are folks that are older and have multiple co-morbidities,” he said of the breakthrough deaths, which account for less than 8% of COVID-19 deaths.
Hoyer and Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar and vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University, said the death rates for unvaccinated persons are evidence of the urgent need for West Virginians to get vaccinated, and for the fully vaccinated to get booster shots.
“We’ve got to get more people vaccinated overall, and we’ve got to get booster shots,” Hoyer said.
Through Friday, West Virginia continued to have the nation's lowest percentage of total population fully vaccinated at 41.01%, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Friday’s briefing opened with Gov. Jim Justice spending nearly 11 minutes reciting 110 state COVID-19 deaths recorded since the last briefing on Tuesday, a number that included 44 earlier deaths not immediately reported to the DHHR, but reconciled from death certificates.
Justice continued to send mixed messages on Friday, imploring West Virginians to get their vaccinations and booster shots, saying spread of the virus won’t be sufficiently slowed until more residents do so, but also saying he stands rock-solid with those who believe they have the freedom to refuse to be vaccinated.
Likewise, after bemoaning the somber task of reading of 110 COVID-19 deaths, tying the record number for a state briefing, Justice later introduced a John Adams Middle School student whose Halloween costume parodied the governor’s appearance, declaring it to be the “greatest, greatest” costume that one could have.