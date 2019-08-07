WV Port Authority board postpones sale of WV intermodal facility

West Virginia Public Port Authority board members made a motion to postpone the public sale of the $32 million Heartland Intermodal Gateway Facility in Wayne County at a meeting Wednesday.
At the beginning of the meeting at the state Capitol Complex, Transportation Secretary Byrd White said the implications of a long-term lease on the facility just became too complicated, so the board thought it best to sell it.
The Heartland Intermodal facility is a 100-acre road-to-rail cargo transfer station in Prichard. As the only intermodal facility in West Virginia, the complex uses giant stacking machines to move 20- and 40-foot cargo containers between rail cars and flatbed trucks.
White said funding for the facility has run out and that’s the main reason why there was discussion of selling it.
Members of the Wayne County Commission were present at the meeting and informed the board why they think the facility shouldn’t be sold. Instead, it should stay open and help the county and state economically, the said.
“We’re invested in that facility,” Wayne County Commissioner Jeff Maddox said. “We’re a 40,000-population county, our economy is not the greatest in the world, like many other counties in West Virginia, and the idea of taking an asset such as this and selling it, potentially for pennies on the dollar just to wash your hands of it, we think is a grave error.”
“Do not move today to proceed with the sale of the property until we’re absolutely sure there is not someone out there that wants a long-term relationship, so that we can use that for what it’s intended for — and that’s for us and Wayne County to grow,” County Commission President Robert Pasley said.
After consideration of the Wayne County commissioners comments, there was discussion among the board members followed by three motions.
The first motion was to postpone consideration of selling the facility until the next meeting. The second motion was to accept proposals for a long-term lease on the property and meet again in a few weeks to evaluate those proposals. The third motion was to solicit bids for an auctioneer or a realtor to sell the property, while also soliciting bids for a lease of the property.
“At least, if we don’t get a decent lease proposal, we’re that far down the road on selling it,” White said. “It’s just following both paths at the same time.”
The board gave the county commissioners until Aug. 30 to have proposals on the facility ready.
Board members will meet in the first week of September to further discuss the future of the facility.