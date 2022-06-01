One of the first jobs for West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s new director of engineering: securing the organization from copper thieves.
A broadcast tower along Garfield Street in Charleston has been the target of copper thieves at least twice during his first three weeks working for WVPB, Tyler Garner, the new director of engineering, told members of the West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority during their quarterly meeting Wednesday.
Garner’s plan is to strengthen security measures at the site, including new fencing, lighting, surveillance cameras and an in-ground concrete barrier above the ground wires at the site on the city’s West Side.
Wednesday was Garner’s first report since he was hired. He was among almost 20 people WVPB hired since January, after the firing of executive director Chuck Roberts in October 2021.
Wednesday’s meeting also included the announcement that Dolly Parton will visit Charleston on Aug. 9 as part of a celebration of the entertainer’s Imagination Library, a free monthly book subscription for children.
Marshall University’s June Harless Center will host Parton on Aug. 9 to celebrate West Virginia’s full participation in the Imagination Library, Christy Day, director of communications for the state Department of Education, said after the meeting Wednesday.
The June Harless Center partners with other state agencies to support the Imagination Library in West Virginia and other literacy development initiatives, Day said.
The celebration will be an invitation-only event, but it will be broadcast across WVPB platforms, said Butch Antolini, who recently was named chief executive officer and executive director for the broadcasting agency.
Wednesday’s meeting was the first one for Antolini in that official leadership role.
The authority named Antolini executive director and CEO last month. He had served as interim director of the broadcasting agency since October 2021.
Employees had resigned from the station before the authority voted to fire Roberts from the station, and more followed after he was gone.
Gov. Jim Justice replaced five of the eight appointed positions on the Educational Broadcasting Authority in 2021, giving political conservatives majority representation on the board.
On Wednesday, Antolini said all but two of the previous 20 vacancies had been filled, adding that getting to near-normal staffing levels gives employees the chance to “concentrate on both short- and long-term planning.”
“Your decision and vote of confidence in what this team at West Virginia Public Broadcasting is doing not only provides us affirmation of the path we are on, but it also gives us the go-ahead on mapping out the future for the Educational Broadcasting Authority in West Virginia,” Antolini said.
Among the stops on that path is returning the “Legislature Today” to a daily broadcast during the 2023 legislative session. The news program that is focused on news and events in the West Virginia Legislature shifted to a weekly broadcast during the 2022 session.
In his first presentation to the authority, Garner told its members that it could cost about $40,000 to repair a broadcast tower when thieves strike the towers.
He did not have an estimate as to how much it would cost to implement the new security measures, but he said it would be cheaper in the long run compared to repetitive $40,000 bills each time thieves strike a tower.
“It’s time to secure our stuff,” Garner said, noting that he has been in touch with the Charleston Police Department about the thefts.
Garner, who said he had gone to about half of the authority’s broadcast towers since he started three weeks ago, said he would keep track of which towers are perennial targets for theft and take similar steps to secure those towers.