A national private equity trade organization has rated the West Virginia Investment Management Board as the nation’s second-best public pension fund, based on returns on private equity investments.
The 2021 Public Pension Study, released Wednesday by the American Investment Council, found the board’s 10-year annualized 16.06% return on equity investments is second only to the Illinois State Board of Investment, which had a 16.10% return on investments.
“For the second year in a row, the Illinois State Board of Investment had the best performing private equity portfolio, earning a 16.10% annualized return for public servants in the Land of Lincoln, net of fees. The West Virginia Investment Management Board, Teachers Retirement Association of Minnesota, and Massachusetts’ Pension Reserves Investment Trust earned spots two through four, respectively, all delivering returns above 15 percent, net of fees,” the study states.
The national average for public pension funds’ return on equity investments is 12.3%, the study found.
Craig Slaughter, Investment Management Board executive director, said Wednesday the national recognition is gratifying, and credited legislation passed in 2007 that broadly expanded investment options for the board, including allowing investments in stocks.
“The original thesis for the decision was that private equity could generate additional return, but only if done well,” Slaughter said. “The study suggests that we have done our job well.”
Slaughter added, “While the success of the IMB is a team effort, Jim Herrington, the IMB’s private equity investment officer, deserves a great deal of credit for the excellent performance of the private equity portfolio.”
In May, Slaughter reported to legislators the IMB was experiencing a 21% annual return on investments, increasing the value of the state investment portfolio from $20.13 billion on July 1, 2020, to $23.16 billion as of Feb. 28, 2021.
However, he called on legislators to temper their expectations for the future, telling the Joint Committee on Government and Finance, “Things tend to smooth out, and a really bad year could hit you really hard.”
From July 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, the state’s two largest pension funds each grew in value by more than $1 billion, with the Teachers Retirement Fund going from $7.8 billion to $8.9 billion, and the Public Employees Retirement System growing from $6.89 billion to $7.99 billion.
Currently, the pension funds need to have investment growth of 7.5% a year, or the Legislature has to appropriate state funds to keep those plans on solid financial footing.
Slaughter has repeatedly argued that 7.5% annualized growth may not be realistic going forward, noting the national economy had enjoyed 10 straight years of growth pre-pandemic, and that an economic downturn is inevitable at some point.