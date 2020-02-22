WV's largest private land conservation groups work together to save natural, historic sites

The shared values, cooperative spirit and diverging long-range goals of the state’s two largest land conservancy nonprofits came into focus earlier this month, when The Nature Conservancy in West Virginia transferred a 500-acre tract of forested land in Monroe County to the West Virginia Land Trust.
The land, located in the Gap Mills area, includes mature stands of white pine and oak and the remnants of a carriage trail supported by a large stacked rock wall. A member of the family who once lived on the property and wanted to see her family’s legacy preserved left the land to The Nature Conservancy in her will several years ago.
“This property in Monroe County is special on many levels,” said Mike Powell, director of lands for the state The Nature Conservancy organization. “However, it is outside our focus area and meant to be managed as a nature preserve. Therefore, we turned to our partners at the [Land Trust] as the best stewards to manage the property and ensure the public can access and enjoy it for years to come.”
“The old carriage trail follows a ridge and creates a ready-made hiking trail for nature lovers, birders and weekend hikers,” said Ashton Berdine, lands program director for the West Virginia Land Trust. “In time, we may develop more trails there,” he said, possibly including mountain bike trails.
Brent Bailey, the Land Trust’s executive director, said the group would like to see a network of these preserves across the state.
The Nature Conservancy, active in West Virginia since 1963, initially focused on protecting biologically unique areas across the state that support rare plants and animals through landowner agreements, easements, leases, gifts and purchases.
Cranesville Swamp in Preston County, a peat bog remnant from the last Ice Age and the site of West Virginia’s only tamarack forest, was The Nature Conservancy’s first “save” and became the first of 12 preserves now managed by the organization.
In the 1990s, The Nature Conservancy began looking at ways to preserve larger areas to be managed by other entities. It worked with the U.S. Forest, National Park and U.S. Fish and Wildlife services to acquire and hold tracts of land that would be added to the federal lands once funding was available.
Among such acquisitions were four islands that would eventually become part of the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge, a tract surrounding Sandstone Falls that was added to New River Gorge National River, and a 10-square-mile parcel adjacent to Dolly Sods that became part of the Monongahela National Forest.
Today, The Nature Conservancy is concentrating its land conservation effort on projects of an even larger scale.
A 2012 study of 156 million acres of wetlands, forests and mountain ranges from Virginia to Maine and into Canada identified the highland forests of West Virginia as one of the region’s most resilient for encountering climate change.
“We have been identifying the most important places to invest in to add to the climate-resilient landscape that stretches across West Virginia and the Central Appalachians,” said Thomas Minney, state director of The Nature Conservancy in West Virginia.
Lands now targeted by The Nature Conservancy are often found near or adjacent to already-protected state and federal lands in the state’s highlands, such as the 921,000-acre Monongahela National Forest.
By connecting such tracts, the highlands will be better equipped to continue providing habitat for plants and animals now living there and provide a habitat corridor for species needing to gradually move toward terrain more suitable for their needs.
In its 56 years of West Virginia conservation work, The Nature Conservancy has preserved more than 120,000 acres and manages 16 preserves of its own across the state.
The West Virginia Land Trust, now in its 26th year, has preserved 10,000 acres in West Virginia, about half of it farmland and family forests protected through easements secured with landowners.
The other half of the land is included in 11 parks and preserves managed by the Trust and open to public use.
“Our focus is a little broader than the Nature Conservancy’s,” Berdine said. “Our conservation values can be historical and recreational” as well as biological or agricultural, he said. “When it comes to conservation, we do a little of everything.”
Elizabeth’s Woods, an 84-acre tract of forest just south of Morgantown, was one of the first properties deeded to the Trust. Since it was acquired in 1995, two bordering tracts have been added to create the 320-acre Toms Run Preserve, expected to officially open this spring with a parking lot and a network of trails.
“A lot of people in West Virginia think all the land’s already protected, since 80 percent of the state is covered with trees,” Berdine said. “But there are plenty of iconic places that are still in need of protection. There’s still a lot to do.”
The past year has produced a flurry of public park and preserve activity by the Trust.
Last summer, the Trust, in partnership with the City of Oak Hill, opened 283-acre Needleseye Park, a natural area on the edge of town that offers trails for hiking and biking and an abundance of cliffs and boulders for rock climbing.
In September, the Trust successfully concluded an $800,000 fundraising campaign to buy the Yellow Creek Preserve, an 800-acre mountain biker-friendly tract near Davis in Tucker County bordering state-managed Little Canaan Wildlife Management Area and Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge.
In October, the Trust opened its 14-acre Camp Bartow Historic Site in Pocahontas County, where an artillery duel between Confederates camped at the site and attacking Union troops took place in October 1861. There, the remnants of trenches and cannon emplacements are still visible.
Also last fall, the Trust acquired 320 acres of Piney Creek Gorge on the outskirts of Beckley to create its new Piney Creek Preserve, where, starting this year, hiking and biking trails will be developed.
“We’d like to see a network of these kind of preserves all across the state, and we’ll achieve that with the support of people who love West Virginia and from conservation partners like The Nature Conservancy,” Bailey said.
“There’s so much opportunity in West Virginia to produce great outcomes from conservation projects that preserve beautiful landscapes and provide economic benefits from people coming to visit them,” Minney said. “In a state with a small population like ours, working together is the key.”