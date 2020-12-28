Extended and additional unemployment benefits are part of a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday, but West Virginia officials are asking those who may qualify not to file any new claims until they can get more guidance from the federal government.
“We are still waiting on guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on the CARES Act unemployment extension provisions contained in the new federal legislation, but I wanted to give some framework,” WorkForce West Virginia Acting Commissioner Scott Adkins said during Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 briefing Monday.
Adkins said WorkForce West Virginia recommends eligible claimants do not file a new claim. Filing a new claim may delay eligible claimant benefit payments, he said.
“Until we receive additional clarification and guidelines, those who feel they are eligible for these benefits should pause until WorkForce West Virginia provides additional information,” Adkins said. “You do not need to do anything right now.”
Adkins explained there are three components to the federal unemployment programs.
First, there is the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which will provide up to 11 weeks of an additional $300 weekly benefit to eligible claimants.
“A claimant must be eligible through a separate unemployment program to receive FPUC,” he said. “Once implemented, FPUC will be available to cover weeks of unemployment between Dec. 27, 2020, and week ending March 13, 2021.”
Second is the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which will provide up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 50 weeks.
“Weekly certification will be required,” he said. “Claimants will be required to provide documentation of eligibility to qualify for PUA beginning Jan. 31, 2021.”
Adkins added that PUA will be available until week ending March 13, 2021, with allowance for three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through week ending April 3, 2021.
Third is the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which will provide up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 24 weeks.
“PEUC will be available until week ending March 13, 2021, with allowance of three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through week ending April 3, 2021,” he said.
Also, states must have methods in place to address claimants who refuse to return to work or refuse to accept an offer of suitable work without good cause.
“WorkForce West Virginia will provide updates as received from the U.S. Department of Labor,” Adkins said.
“We are diligently working to build additional programs and adjust our unemployment computer system to deliver these benefits,” he added. “These programs use existing funding structures already established by labor agencies. As a result, WorkForce West Virginia expects most claimants will avoid an interruption in benefits.”
Justice said once the programs are implemented, it will bring additional unemployment compensation to tens of thousands of West Virginians.
“While we wait on additional federal guidance, I have directed WorkForce West Virginia to be prepared to respond as quickly as possible and deliver this much-needed relief to eligible West Virginians,” Justice said.
For more information about unemployment benefits, including federal pandemic relief programs provided by the CARES Act, visit workforcewv.org.