HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s senators were among congressional members Tuesday who reintroduced a bill to quash a commission that could drastically reduce services provided at VA medical centers across the state.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., reintroduced the Elimination of the VA Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission Act, which, if passed, would eliminate a commission tasked with approving a report that made recommendations to “modernize facilities and realign priorities” within the veteran health care systems.
The recommendations mean three West Virginia Veterans Affairs medical centers — in Huntington, Beckley and Clarksburg — could discontinue inpatient medical, surgical and emergency medical services, along with more minor recommendations for smaller facilities, and instead outsource those procedures to publicly accessible hospitals. West Virginia risks losing more than 250 hospital beds.
The report is part of the VA Mission Act, passed by Congress in 2018. The commission formed through the act has not yet been seated, but the senators also have opposed nominees, stating that there is no rural representation among the recommended commissioners.
The commission must approve the recommendations, or make its own, by February 2023, after which the president will have until March 30, 2023, to make his own approval. Congress has 45 days from the president’s approval to also approve.
Manchin, who is hosting a town hall Wednesday for veterans to voice their concerns, said the results of the report are skewed against people in rural communities.
“I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan legislation to ensure our brave Veterans don’t lose access to the healthcare they earned and sacrificed for and I encourage my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join this critical legislation,” he said in a news release.
Capito said veterans deserve the best health care possible.
“Not only have I heard from countless veterans in West Virginia who are rightly concerned that they will have more difficulty getting the care they need,” she said, “I’ve heard from our local leaders and providers that they may not be able to accommodate the changes being proposed.”
The senators were joined in introducing the elimination bill by Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan, both D-N.M.; John Thune, R-S.D.; and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.