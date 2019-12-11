WV state employees to have Christmas Eve off

West Virginia state employees will have Christmas Eve off as a paid holiday.
In most years, Christmas Eve is on the calendar as a half-day holiday for state employees. Then, a week or two before Christmas, the governor will step in and declare Dec. 24 a full holiday. That's what Gov. Jim Justice did on Wednesday.
“In honor of all these men and women do, it's only right that they be given the opportunity to fully enjoy the Christmas holiday with their friends and loved ones,” the governor said in a news release.