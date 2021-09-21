West Virginia is joining Oklahoma, Louisiana and several Horsemen’s Benevolent Associations in suing to overturn a federal law that will create a national regulatory body for thoroughbred horseracing.
State Racing Commission Chairman Ken Lowe said Tuesday the law could destroy the racing industry in West Virginia.
“We have to fight every step of the way to keep racing in West Virginia,” Lowe said of the legislation creating the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. “The industry in this state could be run out of business.”
Passed by Congress in December, the HISA legislation will create a private, nonprofit authority to be overseen by the Federal Trade Commission that, beginning July 1, 2022, will set rules for medication and drug use, testing, and safety measures at thoroughbred racetracks nationally.
At Tuesday’s Racing Commission meeting, Lowe said he has two primary concerns with the authority: That it has complete autonomy to raise operating funds by imposing assessments on the racing industry, and that it could ban the use of Lasix, an anti-bleeding drug that he said does not affect racing performance.
“We don’t know what it’s going to cost or who’s going to pay for it,” Lowe said of HISA’s authority to impose assessments.
A number of major tracks have implemented Lasix bans in the past two years, which has been the subject of debate over whether it enhances performance or improves safety.
“They don’t care about the smaller tracks, California, New York, they don’t care about us,” he said.
Proponents of HISA, including a number of animal rights groups, contend that having uniform national standards for thoroughbred racing medication, testing and safety will reduce horseracing injuries and fatalities that have plagued the industry in recent years.
Attorney Michael Williams, with the state Attorney General’s Office, on Tuesday updated the commission on the lawsuit challenging HISA, which will be heard in Eastern Kentucky U.S. District Court.
He said West Virginia and the other plaintiffs are seeking a summary judgment to have the legislation overturned on the grounds it unconstitutionally gives governmental powers and authority to a private organization.
The court has set a Dec. 5 deadline for both sides to submit briefs.
“Constitutional discussions at 10 in the morning are not anyone’s idea of fun,” Williams said of the issues entailed in the legal challenge.
Deputy Attorney General Kelli Talbott noted plaintiffs are working under a relatively short timeline.
“Certainly, timing is of the essence, because this Act is to go into effect on July 1 of next year,” she said.
Also Tuesday, commissioners discussed the financial future of the Racing Commission, which in the 2020-21 and current budget years has been kept afloat with supplemental appropriations from state Lottery funds, including an $800,000 supplemental for the current budget year.
In 2019, commission executive director Joe Moore told commissioners the agency was on pace to run out of money this year, unless it received additional funding from the Legislature.
The commission normally does not receive state funds through the budget process, but is funded through a tax on pari-mutuel wagering at the state’s thoroughbred and greyhound tracks. However, as attendance and wagering at the four tracks has dropped over time, the tax has not produced enough revenue to cover salaries and operating expenses for the commission, and as Moore said in 2019, the agency was burning through its reserve funds to make up the difference.
Commissioner J.B. Akers said the commission needs to take steps to secure its funding in the event the next governor is not as friendly to the racing industry as Gov. Jim Justice, whose wife, Cathy, is an officer in Justice Family Racing, a thoroughbred racing operation based in Raleigh County.
“We may be fine for the next couple of years, then a new administration comes in that might not be as receptive to us,” Akers said. “I don’t want us sitting around thinking that we can get supplemental appropriations each year.”
Moore said the commission previously had bills introduced to raise the pari-mutuel tax rates, but none have passed. He said that for the past two years, the Justice administration has preferred to make up the revenue shortfall through supplemental appropriations from surplus state Lottery profits.
He said the agency has submitted a new version of the bill for possible introduction in the 2022 regular session, but said he has not heard back from the Secretary of Revenue or the Governor’s Office on whether they will advance the proposed legislation next session.