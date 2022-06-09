The West Virginia Supreme Court struck a blow to a group of Jefferson County citizens working to stop a stone wool manufacturing plant in the Eastern Panhandle.
The court upheld a dismissal of the case brought by the Jefferson County Foundation against the West Virginia Economic Development Authority and Rockwool, the company building and operating the plant.
In a unanimous decision, the court upheld Circuit Judge Christopher Wilkes’s decision to dismiss the case. Wilkes considered the case through his role as a judge in the state’s Business Court Division.
Justice Haley Bunn, who joined the court last month, did not participate in the Rockwool decision, since the parties argued the case before Gov. Jim Justice appointed her to the court.
"We are very pleased with the Supreme Court of Appeals' ruling, which affirms the legality of an important economic development tool that the State of West Virginia has used for decades to bring businesses and jobs to the state," Michael Zarin, vice president of Rockwool Group Communications said Thursday.
Jefferson County Foundation President Christine Wimer, a veterinarian by trade, said she was disappointed in the court’s ruling.
Transactions like the Rockwool deal are ineffective and harmful to local economies, Wimer said.
“Unfortunately, the losers here are the regular working people and small, longstanding, or startup businesses who will have to make up the difference in tax revenue left by these deals, to provide critical service to the community, including the corporations like Rockwool who get both the services and the tax abatement,” Wimer said. “To achieve sustainable development and healthy local economies we must move away from these deals, and now it is clear we must change the law to do it.”
Development has been contentious since Rockwool and local leaders announced the project in 2018. The plant has been in operation since July 2021.
Community members are concerned about the plant’s proximity to a local elementary school and what they have described as tax loopholes the Development Authority created for the company, which they say will deny the county tax revenue.
At issue in the case was Economic Development Authority’s issuance of $150 million in bonds to buy a 130-acre property for the Rockwool plant. The state, in turn, will lease the property to Rockwool, then sell it to the company for $1 once the bonds are paid off.
These transactions are referred to as Payment In Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, deals.
In its lawsuit, the Jefferson County Foundation said the deal was in violation of the state Constitution, which requires all property be taxed equally.
A Jefferson Circuit Court judge previously struck down a similar deal in which the Jefferson County Development Authority, not the state Economic Development Authority, issued the bonds.
The resolution the Economic Development Authority adopted that established the Rockwool deal does not state that the sale-leaseback deal between the authority and Rockwool is tax exempt, Justice Beth Walker wrote in the court’s opinion.
State law also gives the Economic Development Authority actual authority to do everything it did in the Rockwool deal — issue bonds and obtain property “as may be necessary to carry out the purposes of WVEDA,” Walker said in the opinion.
“When the Legislature’s intent is plain, our role is limited,” Walker said.