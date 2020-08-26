Classical music fans in West Virginia may have to wait a little longer until their next symphony at the Clay Center.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra has canceled the first half of its 2020-2021 season because of ongoing safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like most other performing arts groups, the symphony canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season in March as coronavirus safety restrictions were put into place, but it had been scheduled to return Oct. 3.
The half-season cancellation includes a total of five show, including three Symphonic and two Pops concerts. The dates of those shows are Oct. 3, Oct. 17, Nov. 14, Dec. 5 and Jan. 9, 2021.
The WVSO’s annual collaboration with Charleston Ballet for its holiday performance of “The Nutcracker” is also canceled. Details about any new events will be released as they become available.
While the ongoing pandemic affects the upcoming season, the WVSO’s partnership with Kanawha County Schools will continue.
Marketing director Amanda McDonald said the situation for the new season isn’t ideal.
“It’s not what we were hoping for,” she said. “We were extremely optimistic through the summer that we would get to a place where we would be able to perform concerts, but with state regulations and federal guidelines, there’s just no way for us to perform inside a hall with an audience.”
Current plans call for the WVSO to return Feb. 6, 2021, with its Pops series and “Harry Potter versus Star Wars.” That show was originally scheduled for Feb. 27, 2021.
In the meantime, the WVSO is exploring other programming options, like live streaming. Finding a way to host concerts of some kind would allow at least some symphony players to earn an income. Many musicians have been unable to work since the start of the pandemic.
“We’re having ongoing discussions with the musicians’ union and trying to come up with some ideas,” McDonald said.
Some of the programs and guests scheduled from these lost shows could be reincorporated in a streaming show or revisited for a live show at a later date, but McDonald said no firm decisions have been made.
Symphony subscribers or ticket holders can get refunds by contacting the Clay Center box office at 304-561-3570 or by visiting theclaycenter.org.
The loss of these six shows, as well as the loss of the spring season, is a substantial loss of revenue for the WVSO. In a release, President Joe Tackett said, “The WV Symphony Orchestra has been incredibly fortunate to receive steadfast support from patrons and donors, as well as corporate, foundation and community partners for 81 years. Nevertheless, we anticipate these cancellations will have a tremendous impact on the finances of the orchestra, so we appreciate the ongoing support of our community.”
The symphony is encouraging patrons to donate their tickets back to the WVSO. Patrons who choose to donate tickets will receive an acknowledgement for their charitable contribution.
For details about donating tickets back to the symphony or other questions, contact the Clay Center box office or WVSO marketing director Amanda McDonald at 304-957-9880 or amcdonald@wvsymphony.org.