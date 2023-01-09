The internet is a remarkable thing. With just a couple of keystrokes or the swipe of a finger on a smart phone, you can pull up all kinds of facts about just about any place.
Composer and West Virginia Symphony Orchestra conductor candidate Fouad Fakhouri said that’s a great convenience, but he believes it’s still better to just go there.
The 50-year-old New York resident, who comes to Charleston next week and will lead the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra at the Clay Center Jan. 21, said, “That’s what I really enjoy.”
Fakhouri wished more people traveled.
“You know, the world today is so large with social media and the internet. You can go online and look at anything, but we’ve lost the interaction with other people because we’re sitting behind a screen,” he said.
Experiencing the world, people, and music up close and personal is just so much better, he said.
Fakhouri, who spends most of his time in New York with his wife and daughter, was born and raised in Lebanon. He came to the United States as a teenager.
His path to the podium is familiar -- a lot of hard work and study. But his musical path was a little different and part of a generational evolution.
“My great grandfather was a surgeon and worked at a hospital,” Fakhouri said. “But he played the organ at church every Sunday.”
Music was a passion and a hobby for his great grandfather, but his son found a career in music. Fakhouri’s grandfather worked in television in the 1940s and 1950s, writing jingles for commercials, among other things.
“He was an early pioneer,” Fakhouri said. “He was one of those people who would sit in the studio and if you needed something, he could just write it then and there.”
The conductor’s father continued in the family's musical footsteps, writing for television and radio at first before switching to academia. He eventually became the director of a music conservatory.
“When he retired, he was working for Queen Noor of Jordan,” Fakhouri said.
Fakhouri’s musical introduction began when he was about 5 years old with violin lessons.
“That wasn’t for me, so I quit,” Fakhouri said.
He began studying and playing the piano. In high school, he picked up the saxophone, but what he really wanted to do was write music. After high school, Fahkouri came to the United States to study music composition.
He earned master’s degrees in composition and conducting at Penn State. He would eventually earn a doctorate.
The degree in composition, he said, led to a degree in conducting.
“When I got my master’s degree in composition, I’m finding that I’m sitting in a practice room all alone, writing with no contact with anyone,” he said.
Fakhouri explained that as an undergrad music student, there are classes, workshops and rehearsals, but with composition there’s very little of that. You’re on your own.
“It became very boring, very dull, very quickly and I decided no, this is not what I want to do,” he said. “I want to create music, but I want to share it with others. I want to be part of that process.”
As part of his appearance at the Clay Center, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform one of his works, “Krupa,” which debuted last year in Michigan.
Krupa refers to Gene Krupa, the drummer for band leader Benny Goodman. Krupa is considered the founding father of the modern drum set, who elevated the drum from accompanying instrument to a solo voice in the band.
“Krupa” is an homage to the drummer and his style of playing.
“I look forward to sharing that piece in West Virginia,” he said.
Fakhouri said he was probably 16 when he first heard Goodman’s recording of “Sing, Sing, Sing.”
“It left such an impact on me,” he said. “It was just so forceful. I mean, like hard rock.”
At 16, Fakhouri said he was listening to a fair bit of hard rock music, like Guns N' Roses. He said having heard Krupa informed him where that kind of drumming had come from.
“It’s like, ‘you’re in the jungle baby,’” Fakhouri said and laughed.
As a conductor and music director, Fakhouri said he likes exposing audiences to new works.
“I feel like it’s an obligation almost to perpetuate the art form by providing music the audience might not be familiar with, but that would resonate with them,” he said. “Because I’m a composer, I have an intimate knowledge of new music and how it’s constructed.”
The point is always to create a good experience for the audience.
“You want to turn them on to the art form and get them coming back to attend future concerts,” he said.
In addition to the performance, Fakhouri will participate in a meet-and-greet from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at Bridge Road Bistro in South Hills. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19, he will be at the Clay Center for “Baton, Bites and Insights,” a bring-your-lunch lecture, followed by WVSO open rehearsals at 7 p.m. Open rehearsals will also be held at 4 and 8 p.m. Jan. 20, and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21. These events are free and open to the public.