West Virginia tax collection bounced back in January, after a disappointing December, figures compiled by the Senate Finance Committee show.
January tax collection of $444.68 million exceeded projections by $46.64 million, and topped January 2020 collection by $7.15 million, or 1.6%.
It marks a rebound from December, when tax collection of $382.2 million missed estimates by $4.56 million, and was down $46.03 million, or 10.8%, from December 2019.
Gov. Jim Justice touted the numbers during the state COVID-19 briefing Monday, calling the revenue report, “terrific, terrific news.”
He noted that budget year-to-date revenue collection of $2.76 billion is $173 million above estimates, and up $4.7 million, or about two-tenths of a percent, over the same point in 2020.
“Last year at this point in time, we didn’t hardly even know what COVID was all about,” said Justice, who has consistently downplayed the impact the infusion that more than $3 billion of federal pandemic relief funds has had on the state economy and state tax collection.
Two major tax categories — personal income taxes and severance taxes — significantly beat expectations in January, after underperforming in December, suggesting timing issues with payments — something Justice alluded to Monday, noting that revenue “ebbs and flows as to when collections come in.”
Income tax — by far the largest single component of the state tax base — brought in $235.66 million in January, topping estimates by $26.56 million, after a December collection of $159.6 million came up $10.85 million short.
Likewise, severance tax collection of $29 million topped estimates by $8.2 million, after December’s collection of $15.63 million was barely half of estimates, and was down $27.32 million from December 2019.
The other major component of state tax revenue, consumer sales taxes, took in $131.52 million for January, topping estimates by $220,000. That also exceeded January 2020 collection by $3.11 million, or about 2.4%.
Because sales taxes are remitted to the state a month after they are collected, January’s collection represents December sales, and December and January generally are two of the strongest months for sales tax collection.
Two major tax categories missed projections in December. Business and occupation tax collection — paid predominately by electric power companies and power plants — of $5.92 million came in $2.78 million, or 32%, below estimates.
Cigarette tax collection of $11.12 million was $780,000, or 6.6%, below estimates. That also could be a timing issue, since December collection of $16.79 million exceeded estimates.