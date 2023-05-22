World War II veteran Harold Swisher faced long odds before he ever left his footprints in the sand of Normandy or found his feet frozen in the Battle of the Bulge.
And on a Monday morning almost 80 years removed from the first of those battles, Swisher celebrated a birthday that marked a century walking in defiance of those odds, although he’d tell you his footsteps fell a little lighter than most.
“It would take 11 men to fire our gun, and I was the smallest one,” Swisher, 100, remembered of the men in the U.S. Army’s 793rd Field Artillery Battalion, Battery B, Gun 3. “They called me No. 11, because I was the runt.”
Swisher’s family members, some hearing a few stories for the first time, and Sen. Joe Manchin and his staff at his office in the West Virginia Lottery Building listened intently as Swisher spoke.
“When I was born, the doctors told my mother I wouldn’t live to see my third birthday. They had to keep me in the hospital,” Swisher said. “The doctor called my mom and said, ‘You might as well come and get him. He’s not going to celebrate his third birthday.’”
“They missed that one by a little bit, didn’t they?” said Manchin, D-W.Va.
“I bet he’s been pushing up daisies for at least 40 years,” Swisher replied with a smile, drawing a chorus of laughter.
When the Weston farm boy became old enough to fight against Hitler’s forces, despite having already long outlived his doctor’s grim predictions, his weight remained an obstacle to his service.
“They gave me five notices to report for my physical. I was drafted, and the government says you have to be 100 pounds to be drafted,” Swisher said. “The first time they’d taken me up to Clarksburg, they couldn’t find nothing wrong with me. We were all undressed and they put me on the scales and I weighed 81 pounds. They said ‘You go up the holler and eat some more taters and beans.’”
Swisher obliged and returned four more times.
On his second trip, he weighed in at 83 pounds. Next time, he was 87 pounds, then 91 pounds. On his fifth attempt, 11 doctors were gathered in a Clarksburg medical facility to examine the latest round of potential soldiers.
“They said ‘Surely he’s going to pass 98 pounds,’” Swisher said of the chatter before stepping onto the scale. “I looked down, and the buddy behind me, I seen his big toe on the scale. I can show you my induction papers. They’ve got me down at 102 pounds.”
When a 21-year-old Swisher finally found himself floating in the English Channel in June 1944, awaiting the call to become the first artillery unit to enter the greatest conflict in history, he was up to 118 pounds.
“We were close,” Swisher said of the 10 men bobbing up and down beside him, who together moved their Howitzer gun into and out of various firing positions.
“I sat in the English Channel for three days and nights while the Germans bombed us,” Swisher said. “We handled that for three days, then they pushed us across the Channel.”
Once his feet were in the sand on that beach in Normandy, France, it didn’t take long for Swisher to experience what it was like to be on a battlefield.
“We had to cross the beach to the cliffs the Germans had built pillboxes in and the U.S. Navy was far enough out in the English Channel with big guns that were knocking out the pillboxes as we were crossing the beach,” Swisher said, detailing the mayhem.
“I had a guy fall on top of me one time to keep me from getting killed. He fell on top of me. They was shooting ...” Swisher said, slowing as tears welled up. “... I can’t forget it ... I can’t forget it.”
During his first night on the beach, amid a German retreat, Swisher took up guard duty. In the pitch-black distance, around 3 a.m., he saw a flashing light and fired off 15 rounds toward the hedgerow where it had originated.
When his 10 compatriots awoke, they searched for a sniper, finding nothing.
“Next morning, about 7 o’clock we were all up and they started looking. That little light was still flashing. It was a lightning bug,” Swisher said with a laugh. “Six guys from New Jersey and about four guys from Cleveland, they said we got a hillbilly from West Virginia to guard us and he couldn’t even put the light out.”
It had been a misstep, but it left an impression.
“They started thinking a little bit later and said, ‘At least he wasn’t asleep,’” Swisher said. “Then they didn’t think it was so funny.’”
Together, the 11 men took part in major battles across five countries, including the Battle of the Bulge, the bloodiest battle the United States military participated in during World War II.
“I was blessed, see, because the only thing that happened to me in the Battle of the Bulge was I froze my feet. I wasn’t able to pull my shoes off for at least two weeks when the Germans were retreating and we were following them. I froze both feet, but this one is the worst,” Swisher said, motioning toward a brace on his right leg.
His friends had not been as lucky.
“I’m the only one out of the 11 that come home,” said Swisher, tears welling up once more. “That’s why I’m here. All those guys taking care of me. That’s why I’m here.”
Swisher would return home to attend school before heading to Charleston, where he got a job at Bell Atlantic telephone company and started a family in South Charleston with Fern, his wife of 69 years. Together, they raised a daughter who became a special education teacher and a son who became a pastor.
The latter wasn’t a surprise to anybody in the room when hearing Swisher’s thoughts on faith.
“The government made arrangements to let Russia go into Berlin first or we would have been in Berlin when the war ended. Now you think the Lord hasn’t blessed me? I’ve been so blessed,” Swisher said. “Everybody ought to believe in God. He loves every one of us and He would like for us to do our best.”
On Thursday, both of Swisher’s children were in the room as he received a neatly folded flag that had been flown above the U.S. Capitol from Manchin as a 100th birthday gift.
“You all saved the world, not just the United States, you saved the world. You liberated the world from a fascist regime,” Manchin said, deep in conversation with the veteran. “[This] gives all of us the chance to say thank you for the service, your determination to defend our country, for the life you’ve lived and all the people you’ve touched. It gives them the chance to say thank you.”
After being presented with the flag and fighting back a few more tears, Swisher, who describes his service as “just doing my duty,” was humble.
“I can’t believe all this is going on,” Swisher said. “This is just a dream in my head, and I’m telling you this from the bottom of my heart. This is just a dream to me.”
