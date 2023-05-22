Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

100 Year Old Veteran
Harold Swisher, of South Charleston, turned 100 years old Sunday. On Monday, he, his wife Fern and their family marked the milestone with a birthday celebration at the West Virginia Lottery Building office of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

World War II veteran Harold Swisher faced long odds before he ever left his footprints in the sand of Normandy or found his feet frozen in the Battle of the Bulge.

And on a Monday morning almost 80 years removed from the first of those battles, Swisher celebrated a birthday that marked a century walking in defiance of those odds, although he’d tell you his footsteps fell a little lighter than most.

