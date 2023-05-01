Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Forty days after the arrival of spring, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings Monday for the mountains of three Eastern West Virginia counties, where a "long duration snow event" is expected to make accumulations of 1 foot or more possible by Wednesday. 

The brunt of the storm was expected to arrive between 8 p.m. Monday and midday Tuesday on the higher slopes of Northwest Pocahontas County, Southeast Randolph County and Western Pendleton County, driven by west winds gusting at up to 45 miles per hour.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

