WVSO announces cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is canceling all concerts through May 2 in response to the Centers for Disease Control’s advice to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people. Concerts affected by the cancellation are:
- Music as Great Literature (previously postponed)
- The Extra-Terrestrial Movie with Live Orchestra: March 28 at the Clay Center (previously postponed)
- Carmina Burana: April 18 at the Clay Center
- A European Tour: May 2 at the Clay Center.
Patrons who have already purchased tickets to these concerts have several options:
- Donate tickets. Patrons who do not request a credit on a 2020-2021 season subscription or exchange voucher by June 1 will receive a tax receipt in the amount of the corresponding ticket value and will be recognized in next year’s season program for their donation.
- Receive a credit on 2020-2021 season subscription.
- Exchange tickets for vouchers to be used for any WVSO single ticket purchase in the next five years.
Ticket exchanges can be made through the Clay Center Box Office at boxoffice@theclay center.org or at 304-561-3570. For general questions, contact Amanda McDonald, marketing director, at amcdonald@wvsymphony.org or at 304-957-9880.