WVSU Extension Service to host Spatial Analysis workshop series for farmers

West Virginia State University Extension Service will host a workshop series on sustainable production management through spatial analysis beginning Feb. 29 at West Virginia State University. The series includes five in-person sessions on the WVSU campus and self-paced online learning. The schedule of in-person sessions runs between February and May at WVSU, as follows:

Feb. 29 or March 21: Introduction to Spatial Mapping: Planning and Resources

March 28 or April 11: Beyond Mapping Resources: Application and Implementation

April 25: Preparing a Comprehensive Management/Production Plan

May 1-2: Data Collection through Remote Sensing and Digital Mapping

May 30: Pulling It All Together: Discussion of Case Studies

All sessions are free to attend and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except the May 1-2 sessions, which are part of the annual West Virginia Urban Agriculture Conference & Community Expo; times to be determined.

Registration for the sessions is required and available at wvstateu.edu/extension.

Funding for the series is provided by the 1890 Universities Foundation. To learn more, contact Ericksen at annette.ericksen@wvstateu.edu or 614-271-3005.

Follow West Virginia State University on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @WVStateU.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, February 22, 2020

Allen, Harold - 11 a.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Arnoldsburg.

Anderson, Velma - 11 a.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Burns, William - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Byers, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Coulthard, Joanne - 11 a.m., The Father's House Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Dawson, John - 1 p.m., Muddlety United Methodist Church.

Dotson, Phyllis - 12:30 p.m., Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle.

Fawcett, Alice - 10:30 a.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Charleston.

Gandee, Adam - 11 a.m., New Life Worship Center, near Elizabeth.

Harper, Joseph - 2 p.m., Basagic Funeral Home Chapel, Petersburg.

Howell, Cynthia - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Hughes, Patsy - 1 p.m., Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet.

Legg, Alice - 2 p.m., Beaver Freewill Baptist Church, Craigsville.

Mackley, R. Dean - 2 p.m., Mackley Residence, Cross Lanes.

Mann, Marvin - Noon, Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.

Mathews, Adam - 2 p.m., Gatewood Church of God.

Olive, Marvin - 11 a.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.

Pannell, Charles - 1 p.m., Ravenswood Senior Center.

Underwood, Richard - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Vetter, George - 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Charleston.

Wright Jr., Charles - 1 p.m., Coonskin Park Clubhouse, Charleston.

Zangari, Peggy - 11 a.m., Simon-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.