WVSU Extension Service to host Spatial Analysis workshop series for farmers

West Virginia State University Extension Service will host a workshop series on sustainable production management through spatial analysis beginning Feb. 29 at West Virginia State University. The series includes five in-person sessions on the WVSU campus and self-paced online learning. The schedule of in-person sessions runs between February and May at WVSU, as follows:
Feb. 29 or March 21: Introduction to Spatial Mapping: Planning and Resources
March 28 or April 11: Beyond Mapping Resources: Application and Implementation
April 25: Preparing a Comprehensive Management/Production Plan
May 1-2: Data Collection through Remote Sensing and Digital Mapping
May 30: Pulling It All Together: Discussion of Case Studies
All sessions are free to attend and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except the May 1-2 sessions, which are part of the annual West Virginia Urban Agriculture Conference & Community Expo; times to be determined.
Registration for the sessions is required and available at wvstateu.edu/extension.
Funding for the series is provided by the 1890 Universities Foundation. To learn more, contact Ericksen at annette.ericksen@wvstateu.edu or 614-271-3005.
