WVSU's Lee appointed to national advisory council for grandfamilies

West Virginia State University lead social worker Yvonne Lee has been appointed to a national advisory council that seeks to support grandfamilies.
Lee, who is also one of the coordinators of State's Healthy Grandfamilies program, will serve a three-year term on the Department of Health and Human Services' Advisory Council to Support Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.
West Virginia State's program provides education, information, support and social work services to grandparents in West Virginia who are raising one or more of their grandchildren.
“I am honored to have received this appointment,” Lee said in a news release announcing the appointment. “It will allow me to work on a level with scholars to assist in fixing an issue so near and dear to my heart. Given this opportunity, I hope to accomplish policy change to help support such a vulnerable population that deserves the support of government.”
The Advisory Council to Support Grandparents Raising Grandchildren aims to identify, promote, coordinate and disseminate to the public information, resources and best practices available to help grandparents and other older relatives meet the health, educational, nutritional and other needs of the children in their care and maintain their own physical and mental health and emotional well-being, according to the release.
The release says that "West Virginia’s rate of grandparents providing care to grandchildren has grown in recent years, with the state tied for second in the nation in the percent of grandchildren being raised by their grandparents, which is a family situation often tied to the impact of the opioid crisis."
“We have a large number of grandfathers here in Kanawha County who are caring for their grandchildren, and we wanted to adapt Healthy Grandfamilies to help ensure they have the information, education and support that they need,” said Bonnie Dunn, an extension specialist with the WVSU Extension Service who leads the discussion sessions.
Recently the Healthy Grandfamilies program, which has served hundreds of grandparents and grandchildren in West Virginia, received state funding to expand into all 55 counties in the state and establish a Center for Excellence on the school's campus in Institute.
House Bill 2020, the Fiscal Year 2020 budget bill, includes $300,000 in funding for WVSU's Healthy Grandfamilies program.
"This program fills such a vital need in our state," Del. Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, said in a separate news release. "As a result of the opioid crisis, West Virginia now ranks second in the country for the percentage of grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. West Virginia State University has put together this remarkable program to aid these families, and I am so happy we are now able to help them expand it statewide.”
For information on the West Virginia State program, visit http://healthygrandfamilies.com/.