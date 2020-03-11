WVSU to host memorial tribute for Katherine Johnson

West Virginia State University will host a memorial tribute beginning at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, pioneering NASA mathematician and WVSU alumna Katherine Johnson, who died last month at age 101.
The memorial tribute will take place at the Katherine Johnson Plaza on the WVSU campus and will feature remarks from WVSU First Lady Toinette Jenkins, as well as students and alumni.
Johnson died Feb. 24 at the Hidenwood Retirement Community in Newport News, Virginia.
A native of White Sulphur Springs, Johnson graduated from West Virginia State in 1937.
On Aug. 25, 2018, the day before Johnson’s 100th birthday, WVSU dedicated an endowed scholarship and plaza featuring a statue in Johnson’s honor.