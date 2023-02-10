Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

PHOTO: Sports betting returns to Mardi Gras
Brian Knost, marketing manager for Mardi Gras Casino and Resort, in Cross Lanes, demonstrates one of the five Betly kiosks used to place wagers on sporting events at the facility Jan. 31, 2020. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

A researcher at West Virginia University expects “substantial” betting, more than for any other single sporting event in the United States, during Super Bowl 57 at a time when more states are legalizing gambling and expanding options.

Brad Humphreys, associate dean for academic affairs and research and economics professor in the John Chambers College of Business and Economics, researches the economics of gambling along with the economics and financing of professional sports.

