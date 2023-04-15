Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

rampsart

Ramps are a springtime Appalachian delicacy that can be homegrown, says West Virginia University Extension Service Agent Brian Sparks.

 WVU Extension Service | Courtesy photo

Though patches of these wild onions, known as ramps, may appear thick and widespread for plucking each spring in Appalachia, West Virginia University experts caution overharvesting is a threat in many locations.

“Ramps, the first green plant to emerge in the spring, were traditionally eaten by Native Americans as a tonic to replenish nutrients after the winter season. In recent years, consumer demand has significantly increased due to local and wild food movements. They’re now considered a seasonal delicacy beyond their growing regions. Some estimates indicate that $15 million in ramps are sold each year in just a few weeks,” said Melissa Marra, associate professor of nutritional sciences at the School of Agriculture and Foods, WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.

