West Virginia University Health System plans to launch its own associates degree nursing program to combat a “particularly challenging” nursing shortage, said Albert Wright Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health, in an interview with The Charleston Gazette-Mail's “Outside the Echo Chamber.”
“The only way we fix the nursing shortage is to drastically and systematically increase the number of nurses we're producing,” he told host and HD Media President Doug Skaff during the interview.
The plan, said Wright, is to make it easier for recent high school graduates to complete an associate's degree quickly and begin working – and pursue a Bachelor of Schience in Nursing at a later time if they wish to do so.
“It might be based in Morgantown but it'll have cohorts around the state and it makes it easier especially for young people that may not be ready for a four year degree, may not be able to move or ready to move to a Huntington or a Charleston or a Morgantown, to get that associate degree,” that will get them a “great job – we'll be happy to hire them,” said Wright.
The Morgantown-based WVU Health System announced a partnership earlier this year with the South Charleston-based Thomas Health System, making WVU Health the largest private employer and the largest health system in the state.
Wright also discussed plans for a system-wide sharing of medical records, expansion of services and greater access to medical care especially for patients in the southern part of the state.