Gallegly is most known for creating the “West Virginia ‘63,” or the “People’s Tomato,” renowned for its hardiness in the face of tomato blight. Since his in 1986, he has created two more blight and fungus resistant varieties: “West Virginia ‘17A - Mountaineer Pride” and “West Virginia ‘17B - Mountaineer Delight.”
“Mannon Gallegly has been an active professor emeritus since his retirement in 1986. In fact, at his recent birthday celebration, Mannon told me he thinks he has a couple more cultivars that might be patentable -- he will see after this year’s field experiments. It is truly an honor to have him still working and producing results to advance agriculture science,” said Darrell Donahue, Dean of the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.
Gallegly donated his tomato seeds to the World Vegetable Center, a global nonprofit institute for vegetable research and development. The center aims to reduce malnutrition and poverty in developing nations using vegetables.
He has received several accolades and recognitions for his dedicated efforts and contributions for the agriculture community. Some of these include the AAAS Campbell Soup Award; certificates of recognition from the USDA Agricultural Research Service North Atlantic Region; and induction into the West Virginia Agriculture Hall of Fame. He was named “Most Loyal” during the 70th annual Mountaineer Week in 2017, and in 2018, he was inducted into the WVU Order of Vandalia, the highest honor of service to the University.
“Mannon Gallegly has been an avid advocate for plant pathology specifically, and agriculture generally, for his entire career. He continues to provide support for students and faculty alike and has always been active in the plant and soil sciences department. He still works in the lab and greenhouse, as well as with on-farm plots where he continues to improve tomato varieties and expand our understanding of plant diseases in general,” said Jim Kotcon, associate professor of plant pathology, WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.
Gallegly survived the Great Depression, multiple wars, a worldwide pandemic and rowdy WVU students ready for summer break. During all of which, he relentlessly labored for science, for people and for the future.
“I may have turned 100 years old, but I cannot tell a difference. I am still working for WVU breeding disease-resistant tomatoes,” Gallegly said.
