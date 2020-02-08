WVU Tech to honor alumni at Golden Bear Weekend, March 6-7

WVU Tech will host a celebration on campus honoring two Alumni of the Year awardees and the Nelson Distinguished Young Alumni Award winner for 2020 on March 6 and 7.
The March 6 festivities will include a reception to honor the 1990 WVIAC men’s basketball championship team at the newly opened Barrett-Kelley Athletic Hall of Fame.
On March 7, the university will host a number of alumni events, including an alumni basketball game at 1 p.m. in the Van Meter Gymnasium and an awards dinner at 5 p.m. at 410 Neville St. The dinner will recognize Jack Nuckols, ‘64, as the Alumnus of the Year for the College of Business Humanities and Social Sciences. Nuckols taught in WVU Tech’s prestigious printing management program for 50 years, where he helped the program earn a national reputation for quality.
Bob Dehart, ‘72, will be honored as the Alumnus of the Year for the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences. DeHart went on to build a successful four-decade career in engineering and energy that took him all over the world.
The dinner will also recognize the Nelson Distinguished Young Alumni recipient, Lindsay McDowall Davis, ‘15. Davis, who landed a coveted internship at NASA during her time at Tech, is a corrosion engineer at the University of Dayton Research Institute. She works in the United States Air Force Corrosion Prevention and Control Office, serving weapons systems in the US Air Force as the lead corrosion engineer.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit alumni.wvutech.edu.