Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Kansas Basketball

West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins looks to an official for a call during a Big 12 Conference game against the University of Kansas on Feb. 25 at Allen Fieldhouse, in Lawrence, Kansas.

 Nick Krug | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is remaining in his position after he used a homophobic slur in an interview with a Cincinnati radio station Monday, but he is facing consequences for what he said.

His punishment is a salary reduction, suspension and sensitivity training, the university announced Wednesday in a joint statement from President Gordon Gee and Athletic Director Wren Baker.

Stories you might like

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you