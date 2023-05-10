Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Kansas Basketball

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins looks to an official for a call during a Big 12 Conference basketball game against Kansas on Feb. 25 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

 Nick Krug | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins will remain in his position following the use of a homophobic slur in an interview with a Cincinnati radio station Monday, but he will face consequences for what he said.

His punishment includes a salary reduction, suspension and sensitivity training, the university announced Wednesday in a joint statement from president Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker.

Stories you might like

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you